Are you addicted to finding and sharing news on Twitter? We may have the perfect job for you ...

REUTERS/Philip Brown If you’re tickled by the idea of a Tweetstorm Trooper, apply now.

If you are the kind of person who will stay up all night to follow and tweet about a breaking news story, and whose thumb gets sore after a long day of scrolling through Twitter, you could be the perfect candidate for Breaking News Twitter Reporter at Business Insider.

The Breaking News Twitter Reporter will be responsible for running a Twitter account (or accounts) focused on breaking news from around the globe.

Stories could range a mass shooting to the state of the California wildfires. He or she should feel comfortable tweet-storming news as it happens, the same way a reporter would update a story as it develops.

This person would also be responsible for live-tweeting major events, like the Presidential primary debates, major sporting events, and major protests around the world.

He or she should also have a knack for discovering trending stories on Twitter, whether it’s the next viral video or the beginnings of a major news story.

The ideal candidate:

Is an excellent storyteller — he or she is good at taking complex current events and presenting them in a compelling and relatable way

Is obsessed with news and being the first to know anytime something is happening in the world

Interprets news quickly and writes at lightning speed

Produces clean, clear copy

Lives for the thrill of getting faves and retweets on Twitter, and building a dedicated following on the platform

Has a proven track record on social media, with vibrant accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, Snapchat, etc.

APPLY HERE with a résumé and cover letter telling us why you’d be the ideal candidate for this job.

Please note that this position requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

