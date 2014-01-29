Business Insider Is Hiring A Technology Reporter For Our Paid Research Service

We’re looking for a driven and resourceful Tech Reporter to join a new reporting team at our paid industry research service, BI Intelligence. This journalist will be tasked with developing a deep network of tech industry sources and writing and reporting high-impact industry news, including briefs for our daily morning newsletters aimed at mobile computing and digital payments professionals.

What Is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service from Business Insider that provides in-depth analysis and trade news about the tech industry. The service has experienced rapid growth since its launch in mid-2012, and has expanded from its original focus on mobile computing to cover additional tech-related topics, including digital payments and video. Check out BI Intelligence here.

Who’s Right For The Job?

The candidate must have enough experience to hit the ground running and make an immediate contribution. Recent college or journalism school graduates will only be considered if they have completed stints as interns or at school papers, and demonstrate a knack for business journalism. The right candidate will demonstrate a track record in mastering a news beat, and producing scoops. Knowledge of the key tech and mobile industry trends is a big plus.

The ideal Tech Reporter will feel comfortable speaking daily with top leaders and analysts across all the areas we cover, including mobile computing, digital payments, and e-commerce. This person will be an excellent writer who can turn out clear copy that simplifies complicated issues and industries, without dumbing them down.

Desired Skills & Experience:

If this role is for you, here are some of the other traits you must possess:

One to three years experience as a business, tech, or trade reporter preferred. Recent college or journalism school graduates will be considered only with an established track record in professional-quality business reporting

An ability to identify the news and information that is ahead of the curve and will help our subscribers do their jobs better

Ability to write clearly and rapidly about complicated topics, without becoming bogged down in jargon

A passion for detail and accuracy, and an intolerance for sloppy or poorly sourced reporting

Persistence and creativity in reporting — the kind of doggedness that turns tips or hunches into scoops

Ability to work in a team-oriented and fast-paced environment, alongside analysts and editors

Bachelor’s degree or higher. College-level knowledge of statistics, calculus, accounting and/or economics preferred

Skills:

Comfortable with all aspects of modern beat reporting: phone interviewing, attending industry events, cultivating insider sources online and offline.

Experience interviewing CEOs and top entrepreneurs

Solid grounding in business analysis fundamentals

Strong communication skills

An interest in data-driven stories and trends

Knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint is helpful, but not required

The Tech Reporter will report to the Senior Reporter, who will head a team of industry/trade reporters at BI Intelligence. The role is full-time and based in our New York City offices. No requests for off-site or part-time work will be considered.

This role offers a unique opportunity for an early-career business journalist who is interested in writing for an influential and sophisticated industry audience that already numbers in the thousands, with exposure to the Business Insider audience approaching 40 million. It’s also an opportunity to help build a service that’s redefining what a professional tech research service can be.

If interested, please email a short cover letter, two published clips or writing samples, and a resume to BI Intelligence Editorial Director Marcelo Ballvé ([email protected]). Please include Tech Reporter in the subject line. Thank you in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.