Business Insider Is Hiring A Senior Reporter For Our Paid Research Service

We’re looking for a dedicated and fearless Senior Reporter to head up a new reporting team at our paid tech industry research service, BI Intelligence. In addition to being the service’s resident news junkie, the Senior Reporter will lead day-to-day industry news coverage, including our morning Insider newsletters, news notes, and Q&As.

What Is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service from Business Insider that provides in-depth analysis on the tech industry. The service has experienced rapid growth since its launch in mid-2012 and has expanded from its original focus on mobile to cover additional tech-related topics. Until now, the service has focused mostly on research reports, charts, and data. The Senior Reporter will help spearhead our expansion into industry news.

Check out BII here.

Who’s Right For The Job?

The candidate must have enough experience to help build and lead the reporting team, which will collect industry news and be expected to produce scoops across our main coverage areas: digital payments and mobile computing.

The ideal Senior Reporter must be a true beat reporter, comfortable speaking daily with top leaders and analysts across tech, and developing sources within all the relevant companies, large and small. This person will be an excellent writer who can turn out clear copy that simplifies complicated issues and industries, without dumbing them down. The Senior Reporter will also have an unerring eye for news, as he or she will have to decide which tips or developing news to prioritise, and lead the reporters as they collect and analyse large volumes of industry news items every day to make sense of for our Insider morning newsletters.

Finally, the ideal candidate will bring a deep understanding of the main trends shaping the tech industry, and may have already carved out substantial expertise in one of our industry niches.

Desired Skills & Experience:

If this role is for you, here are some of the other traits you must possess:

At least five years experience as a tech or trade reporter

Experience managing reporting teams

An ability to identify the news and information that will help our subscribers do their jobs better

Ability to write clearly and rapidly about complicated topics, without becoming bogged down in jargon

Attention to detail and an intolerance for sloppy or poorly sourced reporting

Persistence and creativity in reporting — the kind of doggedness that turns tips or hunches into scoops

Ability to work in a team-oriented and fast-paced environment, alongside analysts and editors

Bachelor’s degree or higher. College-level knowledge of statistics, calculus, accounting or economics preferred

Skills:

Comfortable with all aspects of modern beat reporting: phone interviewing, attending industry events, cultivating insider sources online and offline.

Experience interviewing CEOs and top entrepreneurs

Solid grounding in business analysis fundamentals

Strong communication skills

An interest in data-driven stories and trends

Knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint is helpful, but not required

The Senior Reporter will report to the Editorial Director of BI Intelligence. The role is full-time and based in our New York City offices. No requests for off-site or part-time work will be considered.

This role offers a unique opportunity for a top-notch reporter who is interested in writing for an influential and sophisticated industry audience that already numbers in the thousands with exposure to the Business Insider audience approaching 40 million. It’s also an opportunity to build a new editorial product focused on original reporting, virtually from the ground-up.

If interested, please email a short cover letter, writing samples, and resume to BI Intelligence Editorial Director Marcelo Ballvé ([email protected]). Thank you in advance.

