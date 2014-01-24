Business Insider Is Hiring An Operations Associate For Our Subscription Research Service

We’re looking for a resourceful, versatile go-getter to join our subscription research service covering the tech industry, BI Intelligence. In this newly-created position, you will be the main point of contact with subscribers and also help the BII marketing and sales team crunch numbers. You’ll prepare daily reports, assist with subscriber analysis, and handle subscriber inquiries. You’ll learn the paid subscription business from the ground up.

What Is Business Insider?

Business Insider is the fastest-growing business media company on the planet. Formed in 2007, BI was built for the digital age, offering real-time coverage of tech, finance, and general business news. BI reaches the next generation of business leaders.

What Is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription service from Business Insider that provides smart news and in-depth analysis on the tech industry. The service has grown rapidly since its launch in mid-2012 and has expanded from its original focus on mobile to cover social, video, and payments, with two new verticals coming in 2014.

Who’s Right For The Job?

If you’re interested in joining a cutting-edge media company as it expands its revenue streams, then this role is a great entry point. The ideal candidate will be organised, resourceful, and self-motivated. You should be interested in digital technology and an avid reader of business news.

Skills & Experience:

If this role is for you, here are some of the other traits you must possess:

Clear communication skills in writing and in person

Solid analytics skills

Ability to work in a team-oriented and fast-paced environment, alongside a growing team of sales people, marketers, analysts, and editors

Bachelor’s degree or higher

Knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint

The Operations Associate will report to the Business Manager of BI Intelligence. The role is full-time and based in our New York City offices.

This role offers a unique opportunity to begin your career working with an influential and sophisticated industry audience that already numbers in the thousands with exposure to the Business Insider audience of 40+ million.

To apply, please send an email with a one-paragraph note about why you’re interested and a copy of your resume to [email protected] Thank you in advance.

