Business Insider Announces New Politics Editor

Some quick news about us...



Business Insider is very psyched to announce the hire of Josh Barro to be the new editor of our politics vertical.

You can read the news at POLITICO, where Dylan Byers, just broke the story, but long story short, Josh has been killing it over the last year at Bloomberg View, writing about politics, policy, and economics. In short, he’s a natural fit at BI. Henry and I have been big fans of Josh’s for a while.

Auspiciously, he was just profiled by Jonathan Chait at The Atlantic.

He’ll be joining our existing politics reporters Brett Logiurato and Walter Hickey, who have been killing it. Things are just getting started at Business Insider, and it’s going to be fun to watch this coverage area grow.

Some sad news: Our longtime politics reporter and editor Grace Wyler has decided to leave to do freelance reporting, and other awesome stuff in journalism and will be missed tremendously.

