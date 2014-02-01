Business Insider Is Hiring A Data Editor For Our Subscription Service

We’re looking for a creative and data-savvy editor who will research industry data and create hard-hitting and visually compelling graphics, charts, explanatory infographics, and tables for our tech industry research service, BI Intelligence. The ideal candidate will have a background working with data and understand how analysis can unlock information to tell stories and generate insights. But the hire will also possess a flair for design, an interest in data visualisation, and a nerdy love for a nice-looking, well-executed chart. If you’re one of those rare people equally at home in Excel, PowerPoint, and Illustrator/Photoshop, this may be the perfect job for you.

What Is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service from Business Insider that provides in-depth news, analysis, and insights on the tech industry. We publish newsletters, news notes, and in-depth reports as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data that help individual and corporate subscribers do their jobs better, make decisions, and stay ahead of the curve in tech. The service, launched in 2012, has grown rapidly and expanded from its original focus on mobile computing to cover additional industries, including digital payments and e-commerce. This is an opportunity to join a team that’s redefining what a professional research service can be. Check out BII here.

What’s The Job?

The Data Editor will use extremely strong data analysis and graphics-creation skills to support the research team across industry verticals. The ideal applicant will be a self-starter and dive into our existing data sets to produce innovative charts and graphics that spotlight our analysis and insights. The right candidate will demonstrate an ability to think outside the box and present data in ways that deliver unexpected insights of value to industry insiders.

The Data Editor will also assist the Research Editor with production tasks, which will include report and chart formatting. After a training period, the Data Editor will also be expected to publish his or her own research centered around data visualizations. This job requires resourcefulness and creativity in sourcing publicly available data and an ability to think analytically in order to identify insights of real value.

The environment will be dynamic and fast-paced as we expand our coverage of mobile computing, digital payments, and e-commerce. The position is full-time and is based in our New York City office.

Desired Skills & Experience:

Most importantly, a robust analytical background and comfort in Excel is a requirement.

Here are some of the other traits the ideal candidate possesses:

Some academic background in statistics and quantitative analysis required.

Ability to quickly sort through masses of information and understand what really matters and why.

An interest in producing charts, tables, infographics and other data visualizations that clearly communicate complex trends and data series.

Advanced PowerPoint and Excel.

Proficiency in at least one design package — InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator — a big plus.

A knowledge of HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript also helpful

Some understanding of consumer and audience research and the methodologies used.

Ability to write quickly, clearly, and concisely about complex topics.

Good organisation skills and versatility; an ability to juggle multiple tasks at once.

Persistence in research.

Ability to develop and defend actionable insights and conclusions.

Requirements/skills:

A bachelor’s degree or graduate degree in an analytical discipline.

A couple of years of relevant experience in data journalism or data-driven policy research or market research is helpful but not required.

A passion for tech news and markets is a requirement.

Solid grounding in business analysis fundamentals.

Strong communication skills: Excellent writing and presentation skills.

Three or more years of professional experience preferred.

This role would be an excellent way to launch a career as a data journalist, policy or business analyst, or market researcher/consultant.

If interested, please email a short cover letter, writing samples, and resume to Marcelo Ballvé ([email protected]). Thank you in advance.

