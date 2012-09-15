Read This Article And Leave A Comment

Hey Everyone,

I’m Sigvard Alarcon and I would like to introduce myself as Business Insider’s freshly-minted Community Manager Intern. I’ll be moderating comments on the site, among other things.

We’re glad to have a body of engaged, informed readers. At its best, BI’s comments section is a place where insightful, informed people can discuss a story with each other and the author. At its worst, it’s poisoned by off-topic distractions, ad hominem attacks, and spam. (Welcome to the Internet!)

I’m here to encourage more of the good stuff — but I’m going to need some help. That’s where you come in.

Firstly, here are BI’s Terms of Use. Please have a look to make sure you’re adhering to the guidelines. You most likely already are.

Secondly, here are some house rules we ask commenters to follow:





Read the article before commenting. Incredibly, some people think it makes sense to jump into the middle of an ongoing discussion to share their opinions about something they haven’t read. Please don’t do that.

Stick to the topic at hand.

Ad hominem attacks are not OK. Do not make personal attacks on other commenters or our writers. Does that mean you have to agree with everything in the article, or everything other commenters say? Of course not! We want people to actually engage in debate in the comment threads, but we want the discussion to be about the substance of the article, not about the person making the argument. Disagree with someone? Great — speak up and supply evidence that makes your point!

Don’t feed the trolls. If someone’s actively being a jerk in a comment thread, please don’t engage them. When you respond to someone who’s acting out like this, you’ve already lost — you’re focused on them instead of the article at hand. Just flag the comment and we’ll look into it.

Be yourself and just yourself. Don’t impersonate other people. Don’t mislead readers by claiming to be someone you’re not. Pick a handle and stick with it. (You can create an account here.

No spam, commercial or propaganda. In general, avoid linking to or promoting your own website. If absolutely must post about a website, product, or service that you own or sell, disclose that fact.

Don’t repeat yourself. Click submit once and wait for your comment to be posted. Clicking “Submit” multiple times can triggers the spam filter.

Report inappropriate comments. We’re in this together, and BI’s commentariat is only as good as we are. See something that needs cleaning up? Let us know by marking it as offensive, or emailing [email protected]

Don’t flag a comment as “Offensive” just because you disagree with it.

Basically, all of it comes down to something like this: Play nice, and treat others as you would like to be treated.

You can reach me at [email protected] or on Twitter @Sigvard.



Sigvard, out.

