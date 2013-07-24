Business Insider Is Hiring A Research Analyst For Our Paid Research Service

We’re hiring a Research Analyst to join the growing Business Insider Intelligence team.



What Is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service from Business Insider that provides insights, data, and tech industry analysis. We publish notes and in-depth reports as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data sets that help subscribers stay on top of key tech trends. The service, launched in 2012, has experienced rapid growth. It has expanded beyond an original focus on the mobile industry and has launched a second coverage area on social media. We plan to expand further in the near future. Check out BII here.

What’s The Job?

We’re looking for a hardworking Research Analyst with extremely strong writing, analytic, and data-processing skills to support our work across industry verticals. We serve a rapidly growing subscriber base of companies and individuals in the mobile, media, advertising/marketing, and tech worlds. The ideal applicant will understand tech industry dynamics and possess the ability to cut through noise and fluff by putting hard numbers to important trends.

The candidate will support the Editorial Director and the analyst team by producing original in-depth reports, curated data sets, graphics, and daily charts on social and mobile trends.

This job requires resourcefulness and creativity in finding relevant data, and an ability to think critically in order to identify insights of real value.

The environment will be dynamic, and fast-paced as we expand from our original focus area in mobile. The position is full-time and is based in our New York City office.

Desired Skills & Experience:

Most importantly, a robust analytical background is a requirement.

Here are some of the other traits the ideal candidate possesses:

Some academic background in statistics and quantitative analysis required

Ability to quickly sort through masses of information and understand what really matters and why

An interest in producing charts, tables, infographics and other data visualizations that clearly communicate complex trends and data series

Some understanding of consumer and audience research and the methodologies used

Ability to write quickly. clearly and concisely about complex topics

Good organisation skills and versatility; an ability to juggle multiple tasks at once

Persistence in research

Ability to develop and defend actionable insights and conclusions

Skill level:

A couple of years of relevant experience in journalism or a research/market research/consulting firm is helpful but not required.

A passion for social media and tech news is also helpful

Solid grounding in business analysis fundamentals

Strong communication skills: verbally, in writing, and in expressing data visually

Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills

Three or more years of professional experience preferred

This role would be an excellent way to develop a career as an analyst, market researcher/consultant, or business journalist.

If interested, please email a short cover letter, writing samples, and resume to Marcelo Ballvé ([email protected]). Thank you in advance.

