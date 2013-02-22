Business Insider Is Hiring A Research Analyst For Our Paid Research Service

We’re hiring a Research Analyst to join the quickly expanding Business Insider Intelligence team.



What Is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service from Business Insider that provides insights, data, and tech industry analysis. We publish notes and in-depth reports as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data that help subscribers stay on top of key tech trends. The service, launched in 2012, has experienced rapid growth and is now expanding to analyse all things social media. This complements our existing focus on the mobile industry. We plan to expand further in the near future. Check out BII here.

What’s The Job?

We’re looking for a hardworking Research Analyst with extremely strong writing, analytic, and data-processing skills to focus on social media topics. We serve a rapidly growing subscriber base of mobile, media, advertising/marketing, and tech professionals. The ideal applicant will have a voracious appetite for tech and social media news, and the ability to cut through noise by putting hard numbers to important trends.

The candidate will work with the Editorial Director and the analyst team to produce original in-depth reports, news notes, and daily charts. This job requires resourcefulness and creativity in finding relevant data sets, and an ability to think critically in order to identify insights of real value.

The role offers a unique chance to help build a new focus area for our research service from the ground up and become an expert in social media and the Internet industry. The environment will be dynamic, and fast-paced as we expand from our original focus area in mobile. The position is full-time and is based in our New York City office.

Desired Skills & Experience:

Most importantly, a robust analytical background is a requirement.

Here are some of the other traits the ideal candidate possesses:

Ability to quickly sort through masses of information and understand what really matters and why

Ability to write clearly and concisely about complex topics

Good organisation skills and versatility; an ability to juggle multiple tasks at once

Persistence in research

Ability to develop and defend actionable insights and conclusions

Skill level:

A couple of years of relevant experience in journalism, market research/consulting, or finance is helpful but not required.

A passion for social media and tech news is also helpful

Solid grounding in business analysis fundamentals

Strong communication skills: verbally, in writing, and in expressing data visually

Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills

Three or more years of professional experience preferred

This role would be an excellent way to develop a career in digital media, market research/consulting, or business journalism.

If interested, please email a short cover letter, writing samples, and resume to Marcelo Ballvé ([email protected]). Thank you in advance.

