The luxury sector is made up of many parts: fashion, watches and jewellery, travel, real estate, and even publishing and night clubs.

It could take years to build a strong luxury business, and even then, there is no guarantee that consumers will connect with the product.

Business Insider regularly talks to young people who are making their mark in luxury – here is a guide to who we have spoken to so far.

Note: This article is constantly being updated.

Luxury is a pretty hard sector to tap into â€” and even years of notoriety doesn’t necessarily mean years of financial stability or economic success. The coronavirus pandemic only heightened many of those issues, as brands and retailers throughout the world have been forced to close or declare bankruptcy.

Even before the pandemic, however, there were calls for a changing of the guard in the luxury sector. People want more sustainability, leaders who are more tech-savvy, faces that are more diverse, and clothes that come with a meaning and a purpose.

Rather than wait around for those currently in charge to change, a new crop of luxury has popped up, creating the businesses they want to see taking over the sector. These are names and the faces that will come to define and helm the next generation of luxury spending.

Business Insider has been speaking to the new rising faces in luxury about the future of their respective spaces, touching on topics such as the investment value in high-priced watches, and where they hope to see the world after the pandemic subsides. The interviews are being compiled here:

Avi & Co. Avi Hiaeve.

Avi Hiaeve, owner of the high-end watch retailer Avi & Co., met with Business Insider earlier this year to talk about his watch business as well as give tips for those looking to start investing in luxury watches. “The celebrities and the artists and all of them, they’re not wearing watches under $US100,000 anymore, everything they want is over $US100,000. It’s really gone through the roof,” he explained to us.

Emmanuel Tarpin Emmanuel Tarpin.

Calling in from Paris, Emmanuel Tarpin spoke about his rise in the jewellery industry, how he nabbed two of the industry’s top honours, and got Rihanna to fall in love with his work.

marina raphael Marina Raphael.

At just 22, Marina Raphael has already built a luxury handbag business that counts the Queen of the Netherlands as a fan. In an interview with Business Insider, she spoke about learning Italian, teaching herself design, and her plans to build the next-big-thing in luxury â€” as well as being a sixth-generation member of the Swarovski crystal dynasty.

Vik Tchalikian Vik Tchalikian.

Vik Tchalikian is best known as the car customizer for the stars and boasts a client list that includes Kendall Jenner, LeBron James, and Billie Eilish. In an interview with Business Insider, he talks about how he used his car knowledge to start up a luxury shoe line.

Courtesy the artist and Destinee Ross-Sutton 2020 Destinee Ross-Sutton.

The art industry is notoriously white. Enter, Destinee Ross-Sutton, the 24-year-old art curator who already counts a Zendaya photoshoot and a Christie’s exhibit under her name. A shining moment for her this year was when she discovered that a painting of her was featured in BeyoncÃ©’s “Black IS King.” In speaking with Business Insider, Ross-Sutton talks about her mission to increase diversity and inclusion in the art world.

Alex Assouline is a creative library designer who helps create some of the most exclusive â€” and expensive â€” libraries in the world. The heir to his family’s publishing house, Assouline also helps make stunning coffee books on subjects ranging from feminism to the palace of Versailles. In an interview with Business Insider, he talks about the art of library designing and which books he is helping to make next.

Courtesy of Kelsi Kitchener and Celeste Durve (L) Kelsi Kitchener and (R) Celeste Durve.

Kelsi Kitchener, 28, and Celeste Duvre, 24, are the cofounders of the guest experience company VIPER, which works with some of the biggest celebrities and brands in the world. Known as the Viper Girls, they manage all points of the overall guest experiences at events. In an interview with Business Insider, Kitchener and Duvre talk about the founding of their company, and being young women in an industry that’s long been touted as a “boys club.”

Courtesy of Kyle Bryan Kyle Bryan.

In an exclusive interview with Business Insider, Kyle Bryan, brand director at the luxury label LaQuan Smith, breaks down his plans on helping create the next big American fashion house. “A lot of women and celebrities will directly reach out to LaQuan and say, ‘I would love for you to make me something,'” he said. “That’s how some of our best stuff has even happened.”

Courtesy of Garrett Leight Garrett Leight.

Garrett Leight is the founder, CEO, and creative director of Garrett Leight California Optical. His father, Larry, was the founder of the sunglass brand Oliver Peoples. In an interview with Business Insider, Garrett talks about opening his own eyewear brand and keeping his family legacy alive.

Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images Pauline Ducruet.

Pauline Ducruet is the founder of the gender-neutral fashion line, Alter Designs. She also happens to be a granddaughter of Grace Kelly through her mother, Princess Stephanie of Monaco. In an interview with Business Insider, she talks about the importance of sustainability in fashion, and how the pandemic almost wiped out her business.

Shiffon Shilpa Yarlagadda.

Shilpa Yarlagadda, 24, is the cofounder of Shiffon, the fine jewellery brand that invests its proceeds back into female-funded businesses. For the upcoming election, the brand has partnered with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote foundation for limited-edition hoop earrings to represent the hoops women have to go through for basic rights. In an interview with Business Insider, she talks her career journey, the importance of mentorship, and her partnership with Obama.

Apparis (L) Lauren Nouchi and (R) Amelie Brick.

Amelie Brick, 37, and Lauren Nouchi, 29, are the cofounders of Apparis, an apparel company best known for its vegan coats. In an interview with Business Insider, they talk about why they decided to start a high-end vegan coat line, how the pandemic led them to expand into homewear, and why they decided to launch a collaboration with Juicy Couture.

Courtesy of Christian Johnston cofounder of GLD Christian Johnston.

Christian Johnston is the cofounder of the jewellery brand GLD, beloved by the likes of Justin Bieber and rapper Wiz Khalifa. The company has also done partnerships with the NFL, NBA, MLB, and Disney’s Marvel. In an interview with Business Insider, Johnston talks about growing his jewellery company, which is now on track to make $US50 million in revenue this year.

