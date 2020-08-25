Announcing BI Global Trends Festival 2020 speakers: Don't miss Reed Hastings, Carlos Watson, Nouriel Roubini, Jennifer Jordan, and more!

Business Insider

Gain a better understanding of how COVID-19 has impacted business around the world. Join us for the inaugural Business Insider Global Trends Festival, a five-day virtual event with more than 60 hours of content.

We’re bringing together business leaders from Asia, Europe, the US, and the UK onto four virtual stages for a truly global perspective. From live talks to dedicated workshops, the week’s programming will be insightful, thought-provoking, and surprising – and accessible from your office or home office.

Buy tickets for the event here.

This year’s speakers are experts in their fields, and more are signing up to participate every week, so watch this space for updates.

Check out the lineup so far:

Reed Hastings, CEO and co-founder, Netflix

Nouriel Roubini, Economist

Sebastian Thrun, Founder, Udacity; Founder, Google X

Jennifer Jordan, Professor of Leadership and Organizational Behaviour, IMD

Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace

Sergio P. Ermotti, CEO, UBS Group

Carlos Watson, CEO and co-founder, OZY Media

Alexa von Bismarck, Country Manager Germany, Adyen

Christoph Franz, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Roche Holding

Mathias Döpfner, CEO, Axel Springer SE

Alain Dehaze, CEO, Adecco Group

Marc Walder, CEO, Ringier AG

Prof. Marcel Salathé, Epidemiologist

Philip Vanhoutte, Founder, Ozadi

Jean-Francois Manzoni, President, IMD in Lausanne

Felix Oberholzer-Gee, Strategy Professor, Harvard Business School

Bob Dignen, Director, York Associates

David Folkerts-Landau, Group Chief Economist, Deutsche Bank

