THE GLOBAL 20: 20 Huge Trends That Will Define The World For Decades

This post is part of the “Think Global” series, exploring the next big investment frontiers for investors and financial advisors. “Think Global” is sponsored by OppenheimerFunds®. Read more in the series »

The world is rapidly changing, and investors would be well-advised to position their portfolios for key long-term themes.

We recently published The US 20, chronicling 20 trends that will shape America for decades.

Today, we present our global edition.

Among the main themes: the shifts in emerging markets, the ravages left on European society from the continent’s catastrophic economic downturn, and new security challenges from stuff we’re all used to taking for granted, like water and safe computer access.

Check it out.

1. The BRIC Era Is Over
2. Make Way For The MINTs
3. The Emerging Markets Bear Case
4. China Opens Up
5. Life After The Commodities Supercycle
6. All Those Old People Are Getting Expensive
7. Not Enough Effort On Climate Change
8. The Eurozone Did Not Blow Up
9. No One Respects The EU
10. Europe Has Ruined Its Youth
11. The OPEC Family Is Getting Torn Apart
12. Shale World, Delayed
13. The UK: A Tale Of Two Countries
14. Hotspot Elections Abound
15. Results Inconclusive On Abenomics
16. Hacker World
17. Water Wars
18. Bitcoin Is Here To Stay
19. Global Farming Has Never Been More Volatile
20. Much Of The World Is Still Living In The Dark Ages

