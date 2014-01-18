THE GLOBAL 20: 20 Huge Trends That Will Define The World For Decades

This post is part of the “Think Global” series, exploring the next big investment frontiers for investors and financial advisors. “Think Global” is sponsored by OppenheimerFunds®. Read more in the series »
The world is rapidly changing, and investors would be well-advised to position their portfolios for key long-term themes.
We recently published The US 20, chronicling 20 trends that will shape America for decades.
Today, we present our global edition.
Among the main themes: the shifts in emerging markets, the ravages left on European society from the continent’s catastrophic economic downturn, and new security challenges from stuff we’re all used to taking for granted, like water and safe computer access.
Check it out.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.