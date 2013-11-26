SURVEY RESULTS: Here's What Business Insider Readers Like For Financial TV

The findings are in.

Over 2,600 people responded to Business Insider’s survey on financial TV, and question after question Bloomberg TV beat out CNBC and Fox Business News as the preferred channel among those polled.

It’s a fierce debate in financial circles. CNBC has consistently claimed the top spot, but Bloomberg TV isn’t tracked by Nielsen, the ratings pollster, so the true favourite among financial professionals and business news consumers has been unclear.

So Business Insider decided to ask its own readers.

Respondents answered questions about everything from their favourite anchors, to Maria Bartiromo’s recent move to Fox Business News. They gave their opinion on which network has the best tech coverage and their favourite morning show.

But there was one crucial question that sums up the entire network battle. Bloomberg TV and CNBC are in a dead heat over who has the best guests.

If Bloomberg TV edged ahead in that department, who knows what would happen.

Readers ranked each network from 1-3 in order of how frequently they watch them all day (1 being the network watched most frequently). Bloomberg TV beat out CNBC for 'most watched' by 20%. Respondents would overwhelmingly choose to watch Bloomberg TV if they always had a choice. Viewers prefer Bloomberg TV's morning programming over CNBC's by 14%. After that, some viewers may change the channel and head to CNBC. Half of respondents said that Bloomberg West wins out at noon. Most viewers preferred Bloomberg TV for the last crucial hours of the trading day as well. 60% of respondents won't do Fox Business because of its conservative stance. An overwhelming number of viewers said not even America's original money honey could get them to watch Fox Business News. Three quarters of respondents are not bothered by recent stories about turmoil at Bloomberg News. Bloomberg TV beats CNBC by about 15% for its markets/Wall Street coverage. In terms of tech coverage, Bloomberg TV wins again by a landslide. The top two networks are in a dead heat when it comes to who has the best guests. It looks like Bloomberg TV's Tom Keene is a heavy favourite among viewers. CNBC's David Faber and Bloomberg TV's Erik Schatzker are almost neck and neck for the distant number two spot. Bloomberg TV's Trish Regan wins out for best female anchor followed closely by Bloomberg TV's Betty Liu. CNBC's Kelly Evans and Bloomberg TV's Deirdre Bolton almost tie for third place. They along with new-comer Stephanie Ruhle all beat out 20-year veteran, Maria Bartiromo. Forget the charts... The Sexiest Financial Journalists Alive>

