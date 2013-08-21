WANTED: Fall Events Intern

Michael Seto IGNITION 2012: Eliot Spitzer and Mark Cuban chat in the speaker ready room.

Business Insider is looking for an awesome intern to join our events team this fall. The paid position is based in our NYC office and is full- or part-time, depending upon your availability.

Don’t be fooled by the term “intern.” Our paid interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, analysing, preparing decks and reports, prospecting, and more. Our flagship event, IGNITION, takes place this fall and you’ll be an integral part of the team that makes it happen, gaining valuable experience on-site.

When it comes to qualifications, an events, digital media, or marketing background helps, as do strong analytic and writing skills. Excel and PPT are a must. Serious interest in the internet, events, social media, marketing, or sales are required. We are looking for someone who is a quick learner and can fit seamlessly into the team.

Please email your cover letter and resume to Valerie Reimer at [email protected].

Interested in a internship but have never heard of Business Insider? Here’s some reading on our company and where we’re headed.

