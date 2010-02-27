Finally, We Have A New Facebook Page -- And We're Celebrating By Giving Away 10 Tickets To See SNL's Seth Meyers

Bridget Williams
Business Insider Facebook Fan page

We’re pleased to say we’ve given our lame Facebook page a makeover.  We called in the experts at Buddy Media and now have one that doesn’t suck.

So, we’d love to invite you to become a fan

If you do so by Sunday, Feb. 28 at 11:59pm ET, we’ll enter you in a drawing to attend the Buddy Media party, Social Marketing Is No Laughing Matter, at the Maritime Hotel, NYC, on March 2nd featuring SNL’s Seth Meyers.

I will be on hand to give some Business Insider schwag to the 10 folks who win the drawing.  Hope to see you there!

Check out the new page here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

facebook home-us