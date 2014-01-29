Business Insider Is Hiring An Enterprise Sales Manager For Our Subscription Service

Business Insider is looking for an enterprise account executive to join our growing Business Insider Intelligence team. The key responsibility of this sales position is to drive revenue growth through corporate subscriptions.

What Is Business Insider?

Business Insider is a fast-growing business media company that was built for the digital age. Launched in 2007, the site offers real-time coverage of tech, finance, and general business news. BI reaches the next generation of business leaders.

What Is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription service from Business Insider that provides smart news and in-depth analysis on the tech industry. The service has grown rapidly since its launch in mid-2012 and has expanded from its original focus on mobile to cover social, video, and payments, with two new verticals coming in 2014.

Check out BI Intelligence here.

Who’s Right For The Job?

If you’re interested in playing a pivotal role at a cutting-edge media company as it expands its revenue streams, then this role could be a great accelerator for your career. The ideal candidate will be entrepreneurial, organised, resourceful, and self-motivated. You should be interested in digital technology and an avid reader of business news.

Responsibilities include:

Meeting targets for corporate subscription sales for BI Intelligence

Responding to the substantial volume of inbound leads and proactively prospecting to build a substantial pipeline that will allow you to meet goals

Conducting negotiations

Developing a deep knowledge of BI Intelligence products and content in order to effectively communicate the value proposition and benefits of the service

Building and maintaining customer relationships with key decision makers and influencers to obtain new sales, maximise product/services satisfaction and ensure proper post-sales support is provided

The ideal candidate should:

Have a background or interest in corporate subscription sales or similar B2B sales

Be passionate about the technology, media, and premium content spaces

Feel comfortable in a fast-paced startup environment

Be excited about selling original opportunities to Fortune 500 companies and startups alike

Be familiar with Salesforce or similar sales management software

Have an undergraduate degree

Have excellent communication skills

This opening is immediate and is based out of our New York City office (no remote work or relocation assistance). To apply, please email a resume and short cover letter to [email protected] Thanks in advance.

