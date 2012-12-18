Business Insider Employees Model What You Should (And Shouldn't) Wear To Work In The Winter

Photo: Vivian Giang / Business Insider
Just because the weather’s getting colder doesn’t give you an excuse to neglect your fashion sense. Although the workplace has become more casual, your ensemble still plays a role in the way you’re perceived, says Tiffiny Dixon, the founder of MEO, a fashion consultancy.
“You want to wear something empowering,” she says. “When you look empowered, you feel empowered, and you’ll perform better in your job.”
“During the winter, you should avoid the urge to be overly casual as you’re layering up.”
There are some basic rules to follow, no matter if you work on Wall Street or at a startup.
To convey Dixon’s tips, we’ve asked some of our colleagues at Business Insider to model for us.
Money Game Editor Sam Ro is wearing a nice pair of leather shoes. Dixon says this is a great investment, because the leather will protect your shoes from snow and rain.
When the weather's rough, it's even more crucial to invest in a quality shoulder bag to keep your documents dry and safe, Dixon says. Main Page Editor Adam Taylor holds his bag as he waits for the elevator.
SAI Reporter Kevin Smith is casually cool. When you're layering up, Dixon says you still need to be aware of following the dress code.
Avoid the fashion mistakes Your Money Reporter Mandi Woodruff has made here: Never wear a summer dress to work during the winter, especially if it has an open back.
Dixon says turtlenecks don't hide undergarments very well, so for the ladies, wear a T-shirt bra that fits. Intern Carolyn Cutrone's turtleneck is perfectly appropriate for the workplace.
Edwards makes up for his mistake with a perfectly fitted jacket. Dixon says men need to especially have a tailor to fit their suits and jackets properly.
