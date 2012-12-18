Business Insider Employees Model What You Should (And Shouldn't) Wear To Work In The Winter

Photo: Vivian Giang / Business Insider

Just because the weather’s getting colder doesn’t give you an excuse to neglect your fashion sense. Although the workplace has become more casual, your ensemble still plays a role in the way you’re perceived, says Tiffiny Dixon, the founder of MEO, a fashion consultancy.



“You want to wear something empowering,” she says. “When you look empowered, you feel empowered, and you’ll perform better in your job.”

“During the winter, you should avoid the urge to be overly casual as you’re layering up.”

There are some basic rules to follow, no matter if you work on Wall Street or at a startup.

To convey Dixon’s tips, we’ve asked some of our colleagues at Business Insider to model for us.

