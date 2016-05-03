Announcing a boatload of promotions and our new US editorial leadership team

Dear readers, viewers, and followers:

I wanted to share some exciting news with you: We just announced many well-deserved promotions in our Business Insider US newsroom, along with our new US editorial leadership team.

We also announced a new Executive Editor for Tech Insider.

I’ve included the notes I sent to our teams this morning below. Please see them for details.

At all of our Insider publications, our mission is simple: To serve you.

Specifically, we strive to tell stories you love and bring you news and information you need — and get them to you wherever and whenever you want them, on every platform and screen.

The digital medium is profoundly different than print and television. Producing great digital journalism requires every bit as much focus, talent, enthusiasm, and expertise in the digital medium as it does in print and TV. I believe that our editorial team is the most talented team of digital journalists on the planet. It is a pleasure and privilege to ask so many of our journalists to continue to lead the charge and take on new roles and responsibilities.

Thank you very much for your continued support and attention.

Henry Blodget

Editor in Chief

——–

Announcing many well-deserved promotions and our new BI US editorial leadership team

Team,

We are excited to announce our new leadership team for Business Insider US, along with many other well-deserved promotions.

In an era in which most news organisations are laying off journalists and otherwise cutting back, we have grown our global editorial team by 70% over the past year, to nearly 200. Compared to some legacy organisations, we’re still small. But due to our pioneering, native-digital DNA and our extraordinarily talented editorial team, we’re doing a better job of serving today’s readers and viewers than newsrooms many times our size. And we’re about to get even better.

We’re promoting Matt Rosoff, Mo Hadi, Brett LoGiurato, and Sara Silverstein to Executive Editor. Matt, Mo, Brett, and Sara will report to our Executive Managing Editor, Jessica Liebman, and me. (I will remain EIC). They will each be responsible for their editorial sections and teams, and they will work together and with me, Jess, and Jim Edwards (BI UK Editor in Chief) to lead Business Insider’s global strategy and expansion.

Matt will lead our global tech, science, and entertainment teams and coverage, as well as our West Coast bureau. Matt will also work with Meena Thiruvengadam and Travis Lyles to program our Facebook and Instagram feeds.

Mo will lead our global markets, finance, retail, transportation, and general business teams and coverage. Mo will also be the primary editor for our analysis and commentary team, led by Josh Barro, who recently rejoined us from the New York Times.

Brett will lead our news, politics, military, sports, and front-page teams and coverage. He’ll also work with Meena and Travis to program our Twitter feed.

Sara will oversee our strategy, lists, and BI Video teams. She and Meena will also be responsible for programming our LinkedIn and YouTube feeds.

Matt, Mo, Brett, and Sara have a combined decades of business and digital journalism experience at Business Insider, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, CNET, IDG, and other organisations. Matt and Brett played pivotal roles at BI in our early years and subsequently returned after adventures elsewhere. Mo joined us from Bloomberg last year after many years there and at the Wall Street Journal. Sara joined us years ago from Bloomberg and has helped Justin Maiman, Kamelia Angelova, Nicholas Carlson, Julie Zeveloff, and our producers build our video team into a juggernaut, with nearly 2 billion views a month.

In addition, we’re promoting Lyndsay Hemphill and Leah Goldman to Managing Editor. As AME, Lyndsay has worked closely with Jess Liebman for several years. Leah led our sports and lifestyle teams before becoming an AME last year. Lyndsay will work primarily with Mo, Brett, Sara, and Diane Galligan (Special Projects and Films). Leah will work primarily with Matt, Mo, and the Insider team.

We’re promoting Matt Turner, Ashley Lutz, Steven Tweedie, and Alexei Oreskovic to Deputy Editor.

Matt will lead our Finance and Markets teams. Matt joined us last year from Dow Jones. He and his team have published numerous scoops and revealing stories about major investment banks and financing trends, and their mission will be to continue to increase our impact and coverage of this industry. Matt also recently completed the “Marathon des Sables,” a 159-mile, 6-day race through the Sahara Desert, an accomplishment that left us (and many readers) stunned as well as inspired.

Ashley Lutz will lead our retail, transportation, and executive lifestyle teams. Ashley joined us five years ago from Bloomberg. She is an extraordinarily talented journalist and and storyteller, and she has helped build our retail coverage into one of our most-read sections. Ashley also developed and writes our “Ask the Insider,” work-advice column. Madeline Stone, who has done an excellent job as our Executive Life editor over the past year, will continue to lead that team.

Steven Tweedie will lead our New York-based tech, science, and entertainment teams, reporting to Matt Rosoff. Steven joined us as a tech reporter several years ago, and then became an Editor. Over the past year, he has emerged as a prodigious talent

Alexei Oreskovic will lead our San Francisco-based tech, science, and entertainment teams, also reporting to Matt. Alexei joined us last year from Reuters. He has been an investigative reporter and editor in the tech industry for more than a decade at Reuters, CNET, the Industry Standard, and TheStreet.com.

We’re promoting Devan Joseph and Jessica Orwig to Senior Producer (BI Video). Devan and Jessica have significantly improved the storytelling, quality, and viewership of our news and feature video over the past few months.

We’re promoting Amanda Macias to Senior Editor (Defence and Visual News). When we gave Amanda responsibility for our military and defence section earlier this year, we thought that its potential might already have maxed out. Since then, Amanda and her team have quadruped the readership.

We’re promoting Christina Sterbenz to Weekend and Features editor. In the six months since Christina took responsibility for developing special in-depth stories for the weekends, our weekend readership has increased 25%. Christina will now also oversee our Education coverage.

We’re promoting Harrison Jacobs to Senior News Editor and Bryan Logan to Evening News Editor. Those who have enjoyed our stepped-up evening news coverage over the past year have Harrison and Bryan to thank for it. Harrison will now take more senior responsibility for our daytime news reporting, and Bryan will take over evenings.

We’re promoting Jonathan Garber to Markets Editor. Jon joined us a year ago from Briefing.com, where he was a macro analyst. In the past year, Jon has helped coordinate and lead our markets coverage and ramped up our industry contributors. Jon has an MBA and worked on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

We also recently promoted Hayley Peterson to Senior Correspondent. Hayley has done an amazing job reporting, writing, and building her readership in the retail industry over the past several years.

Congratulations, everyone We’re thrilled to have you continue to take on more responsibility.

Onward!

Henry

————————————

We’re promoting Alyson Shontell to Executive Editor of Tech Insider!

Team,

Tech Insider Editor-in-Chief Gus Lubin and I are excited to announce that we’re promoting Alyson Shontell to Executive Editor of Tech Insider. Alyson will work closely with Gus, Managing Editor Emily Cohn, and the Tech Insider team to lead Tech Insider’s continued development.

Tech Insider has seen spectacular growth since its launch last summer. The site’s coverage of tech, science, innovation, and culture has struck a chord with the global digital audience, and Tech Insider already has the largest social following of any consumer tech site (4+ million fans). Tech Insider is also already the No. 1 producer of tech-related video, with more than 300 million views per month.

Alyson joined us in July 2008 as our 6th employee (only Julie Hansen and I have been here longer). Alyson started on our sales team, and then, inspired by the enthusiastic reception to an article she contributed about her “nightmare” job interviews at Google, she joined our editorial team.

Alyson started as tech reporter, then worked her way up to Correspondent, Senior Correspondent, Editor, and Deputy Editor. Her high-impact, long-form investigative work has included inside stories about the collapse of the former unicorn Fab, the truth about the mysterious payments startup Clinkle, and the tragic suicide of startup founder Jody Sherman. For the past year, Alyson has overseen Business Insider’s technology, science, lifestyle, and entertainment sections.

Alyson also hosts our IGNITION conference, and has appeared on ABC with Katie Couric, Al Jazeera, MSNBC, CNBC, CNN, and CBC. She graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications, where she majored in psychology and advertising.

Congratulations, Alyson!

