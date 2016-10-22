Business Insider is officially the most dominant business brand on Facebook

We always knew that Business Insider performs well on social platforms, and now we have more proof.

According to data released Tuesday by Newswhip, a company that specialises in tracking viral content, Business Insider is the most engaged business news brand on Facebook — by far.

According to Newswhip, Facebook is “an important avenue of engagement” for business publishers looking to connect with readers who spend a lot of time on professional channels like LinkedIn, and also just plain old email. And we couldn’t agree more.

According to our own analysis, Business Insider’s main Facebook page alone — one of 28 such pages (including sub-brand pages like Business Insider: Finance) — received more than 4.8 million likes, comments, and shares on the platform in only the past 30 days.

Using Crowdtangle data, we see that Business Insider has twice as many of these types of engagements as CNN Money, more than three times The Economist, and nearly five times that of The Wall Street Journal.

Another interesting way of measuring engagement on Facebook is to look at which outlets’ stories typically trend on the platform. Trending items are selected via an algorithm that considers a combination of volume and momentum — a lot of original mentions, which also spike in engagement.

The Washington Post recently analysed trending news content on Facebook, and Business Insider was the

only business news site included in a chart featuring mostly general news sites, like NPR and Time.

Here’s the accompanying chart they ran:

