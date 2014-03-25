Meet Business Insider's Newest Political Columnist -- Anthony Weiner

Business Insider is very pleased to announce former New York City mayoral candidate and Congressman Anthony Weiner will be contributing a new monthly column to our politics page.

The new column, which will be titled “Weiner!,” will run on the last Friday of each month beginning this week. It will feature Weiner’s thoughts on the top political issues of the day imbued with his unique insider’s perspective.

As a native New Yorker, Weiner isn’t afraid to throw elbows. However, Weiner isn’t all about histrionics and political brawls. In his recent mayoral race, Weiner’s platform included 125 “Keys To The City,” a datacentric pair of books filled with policy ideas aimed at keeping New York “the Capital of the Middle Class.”

We believe the unique combination of brashness and wonkiness that made Weiner one of last year’s most memorable candidates and one of the most high-profile advocates for health care reform during his time in Congress will make him a perfect fit for Business Insider.

For his part, Weiner is excited to engage with the site’s readership.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to add to the always smart and often iconoclastic coverage of politics and policy at Business Insider,” Weiner said. “I look forward to a spirited conversation with the BI community.”

“Weiner!” debuts March 28.

