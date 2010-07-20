Wanted: One World-Beating Chief Engineer For Business Insider

We

need someone to lead our awesome development team!

This is an amazing job for the right person. Business Insider is a fast-growing, high-traffic website. Your work will be appreciated by a big audience, as you work on a system serving over a million daily pageviews. Our tech team is lean (three developers and a project manager) and highly skilled and self-motivated. Our CMS is the best out there (ask our reporters — seriously, it is). And the environment isn’t bureaucratic; it’s focused on performance.



The platform is stable and the next challenge is going to be to develop a slew of new features while continuing to scale it to support our growth. The position will set technology strategy, with input from investor, advisor, and digital guru Dwight Merriman. A lot of our future direction is going to come from tech, so we need someone who takes initiative and can build and create quickly, flexibly, taking into account business needs and the demands of our end-users. The position also leads development of iPhone and iPad (and future platform) apps.

To some extent, this job will fit the person. Depending on whom we find, this position may tilt more technical or more managerial. Our ideal candidate will be comfortable with both.

We’re looking for someone with the following skills:



– Must know PHP inside and out; 5+ years experience and CS degree preferred

– Great communication, interpersonal, and leadership skills

– Experience with scaling issues in web development

– Familiarity with MongoDB or other document-oriented databases

– Excellent eye for UI and design, an idea generator

– Experience with managing a tech team, code review, QA processes

– Exposure to multiple content management systems a plus

– Experience with email and e-commerce a plus

– Comfortable in a fast-moving startup environment

Technologies we use: PHP 5.3, MongoDB, jQuery, Memcached, Amazon Simple Queue, Linux, Apache, Objective C.

The position is based in New York City and while some telecommuting is possible, being able to work out of Business Insider HQ in Silicon Alley is a requirement.

Competitive salary and benefits.

Send resume and code samples to Julie Hansen: [email protected]

(PS: I’m reducing my role to part-time advisor because an exciting startup I co-founded got funded. If it weren’t for that, I’d never consider changing roles.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.