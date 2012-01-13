CARTOONS OF THE WEEK: Featuring The U.S. At Home And Abroad

Photo: New York Times Syndicate

We have a ton of new cartoons to round out the week. Many of them riff on the current Republican front runner, as well as New Hampshire second-place finisher Ron Paul.A wide range of topics are covered today, including the Middle East, travelling through Mexico, and a particularly haunting cartoon on child brides.



Our favourites include Romney’s love of firing people and marking the calendar for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

