15 Cars That Would Make Amazing Holiday Gifts

Holiday gifts don’t have to fit in a small box.

This holiday season, surprise your loved ones with a new car. It’s something that people both need and want.

Here are our recommendations for the best cars to give to everyone in your life this holiday season.

For the video gamer -- The Nissan GTR The Nissan's all-conquering GTR is a legend on Japan's racetracks as well as the video game universe. Known simply as 'Godzilla' to its fans, the GTR has grown to mythical stature. Not only the does the GTR offer incredible speed, handling, and acceleration, it is also incredibly docile in real life driving. Price: $US101,770 For the outdoorsy person -- The Lexus LX570 The LX570 is Lexus' version of Toyota's legendary Land Cruiser SUV. The large sports utility offers the Land Cruiser's battle-tested off-road abilities with all of the luxury accoutrements expected of a Lexus. Power for the LX comes from a massive 5.7 liter 383 horsepower V8 engine shared with the Toyota Tundra truck. Price: $US82,930 For the 2nd Amendment advocate -- the Range Rover Autobiography Holland and Holland The Range Rover Autobiography Holland and Holland edition is the most expensive Range Rover model ever produced. The Holland and Holland edition is an homage to the famous London-based gunmaker and even features a carbon fibre and aluminium gun case perfect for a pair of the company's high price shotguns. This is certainly the perfect car for the second amendment advocate in your life. Price: $US285,000 For the person who hates going to the gas station -- the Audi A8 L TDI The Audi A8 L TDI is perfect for the person in your life who simply hates the sight of a gas pump. With an estimated highway range of roughly 800 miles, the A8 TDI won't be spending much time at all at the pump. In addition to great fuel economy, the TDI has all of the luxury expected of Audi's flagship sedan. Price: $US85,100 For the Bond villain in your life -- the Jaguar F-Type Coupe R The Jaguar F-Type Coupe R will make you feel like a suave villain from a Bond movie. Everything about the car screams 'menacing' -- from the aggressive looks, to the 550 horsepower supercharged V8 engine, to the machine-gun growl of its exhaust. Price: $US99,000 For the technophile in your life -- the BMW i8 The BMW i8 is the latest and greatest sports car from the Bavarian automaker. The i8 hybrid is every bit as futuristic as its looks would suggest. It's constructed out of lightweight alloys and carbon fibre and is powered by a tiny 3-cylinder engine with the aid of a pair of electric motors. Even better, this advanced hybrid is every bit as fast as your neighbour's Porsche 911! Price: $US135,700 For the environmentalist who wants to travel in luxury -- The Mercedes-Benz S550 Plug-in Hybrid Over the past few decades, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has become the gold standard of luxury sedans. For the latest generation, Mercedes has upped the S-Class's luxury and technology to new heights. There's fine leather upholstery and a massive pair of high definition LCD screens that's worthy of the Starship Enterprise. Now, you can enjoy all of the S-class's luxury offerings with the added eco-friendliness of a plug-in hybrid that increases the big Benz's fuel economy and range. Price: $US94,400 For the person who wants luxury at an affordable price -- the Lexus IS350 The IS350 is Lexus' answer to the BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and the Audi A4. It's also rated as Consumer Reports' most reliable luxury car money can buy. As a result, the IS is Business Insider's pick for the driver who's looking for a stylish, luxurious, and most importantly worry-free sports sedan. Price: $US40,065 For the person who's stuck in traffic... a lot -- the Infiniti Q50 S The Infiniti Q50 S is one of the prettiest sports sedans on the market. It also features one of the most advanced sets of driver assistance features on the market. Using a combination of adaptive cruise control, active lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and intelligent brake assist, the Q50 will essentially keep you within a particular lane, at a particular speed, while braking and accelerating accordingly. It can essentially drive itself on the highway, making the experience of being stuck in traffic much less of a chore. Price: $US43,650 For the supercar lover without garage space -- the Ferrari FXX K Do you know a someone who dreams of driving a 1035 horsepower Ferrari around a race track at full speed, but is short on garage space? If so, the Ferrari FXX K is the perfect gift for you. The FXX K is the latest of Ferrari's track-only special edition models sold to special customers who are only permitted to drive them at company sanctioned track events. The driver would, in essence, serve as a guest test driver for Ferrari. In fact, Ferrari will even maintain and store the cars for you. Sadly all of the FXX Ks sold out within days of its debut, but it's never too late to add your name to the waiting list. Price: $US3,000,000 For the first time driver -- the Ford Fiesta The Ford Fiesta is small, fun, and Euro-chic. As a result, it's the perfect car for the first time driver. The Fiesta comes in a variety of flavours ranging from an ultra efficient 1.0 liter 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine (rated the world's best engine three years in a row) to the high-powered Fiesta ST that's essentially a road-going go-cart. Very Fun! Price: $US13,395 For people who love Italian style with American comfort -- the Chrysler 200 If you are looking for a dose of Italian style, but desire a 'Made In America' ride, then the Chrysler 200 is what you are looking for. The new 200 is one of the first products to emerge from the union between Chrysler Group and Fiat, and boy is it a successful one. The interior is roomy and stylish, while the 295 horsepower V6 engine is powerful and torquey. The 200's Chrysler UConnect infotainment system is one of the most highly praised systems on the market. Price: $US21,700 For the person who has a chauffeur -- the Bentley Flying Spur Although the Bentley Flyer Spur may be a bit of a handful to drive in gridlock traffic in Manhattan, it's one of finest and most powerful sedans ever built. With 616 horsepower on tap, the 17-foot long land yacht can hit an astonishing 200 mph. Performance aside, the best place to be is not in the driver's seat, but rather in the luxury confines of its private jet-like rear accommodations. Price: $US212,100 For the design lover -- the Pagani Huayra The Pagani Huayra is one of the prettiest cars on sale today. Over the past decade, Pagani has earned a fine reputation for building intricately engineered, hand crafted hypercars that are unlike anything else on the road. Named after an Andean god of wind, the Huayra certainly lives up to its namesake with power coming from a hand-built Mercedes-AMG twin-turbocharged V12 engine that pumps out more than 700 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 230 mph. Price: $US1,440,000 For the person who wants to moonlight as an Uber driver -- the Cadillac Escalade The Cadillac Escalade is the hottest large luxury SUV on the market. It's stylish, powerful, rugged, and a veritable pop culture icon. It's also the car of choice for Uber drivers everywhere. So if you know someone who's itching to kick off his or her Uber career in style, the Caddy may be the car for you. Price: $US72,950



