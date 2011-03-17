Enter The Business Insider NCAA Bracket Challenge!

Photo: AP Images

It’s not March Madness without time-wasting brackets. And we say the more the merrier!Now is your chance to prove to the entire Business Insider community that you know more about college basketball — or least analysing a very particular market — than anyone.



We’ll be using Yahoo’s Tournament Pick ‘Em site, which is free to join. You’ll just need a Yahoo ID (or a Facebook login you’re willing to link to Yahoo.)

Check out the rules, make your picks, then sit back and wait for eternal glory to be yours.

There’s no money or prizes for winning. Just pride. However, the overall winner of “Basketball Insider” group will be invited to a special dinner with myself, Deputy Editor Joe Weisenthal, SAI Editor Jay Yarow, and The Wire Editor Glynnis MacNicol. (Subject to availability, void where prohibited, must be in New York City, etc.) Exciting, right?

How To Enter

1. Just follow this link OR login to Yahoo’s Tournament Pick ‘Em and search for Group ID# 113294.

2. Enter the password: “buygold”

3. You’re in! Deadline to make your picks is Thursday at noon. (Tuesday’s play-in games will not be included.)

