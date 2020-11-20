2 stocks to buy on the Amazon Pharmacy news

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Welcome to

Business Insider



s daily healthcare newsletter

, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: why Wall Street analyst thinks two of the healthcare stocks pummelled by the news of Amazon Pharmacy will explode,BI Deutschland’s interview with BioNTech’s CEO, and Moderna salaries revealed.

Amazon PharmacyAmazonCustomers can now purchase prescription medications through Amazon Pharmacy.

Wall Street analysts say buy these 2 healthcare stocks spring-loaded for gains after getting pummelled by Amazon Pharmacy â€” including one poised to surge 81%


Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

Ugur Sahin BioNTechAndreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty ImagesUgur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech.



We spoke to BioNTech’s CEO about how the firm made an effective COVID-19 vaccine so fast and when he plans to get vaccinated


Read the full story from our Business Insider Deutschland colleagues here>>


FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Inc, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File PhotoReutersModerna Therapeutics seen during COVID-19 in Massachusetts

Moderna salaries revealed: From $US60,000 to $US250,000, here’s how much you could make at the biotech firm that recently announced a successful COVID-19 vaccine

  • Biotech firm Moderna announced a success in initial coronavirus vaccine trials Monday morning, with a reported effective rate of 94.5%. This follows Pfizer’s similar announcement from a week prior.
  • The firm currently has 163 job openings listed on LinkedIn. Using data from the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification, Business Insider analysed salary information for Moderna employees to provide a look at how the firm pays.
  • Most data we reviewed were for engineering and scientist positions, and spanned many different areas within the health and pharmaceuticals realm â€” bioinformatics, drug processing, DNA, and in vitro research were among the subject areas listed.
  • Pay ranged from around $US60,000 for research associates to $US250,000 for program directors.


Read the full story from Maddy Simpson here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Have you subscribed to our newsletter yet? Click here to get daily headlines from Business Insider’s healthcare team in your inbox.

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.