2 stocks to buy on the Amazon Pharmacy news

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: why Wall Street analyst thinks two of the healthcare stocks pummelled by the news of Amazon Pharmacy will explode,BI Deutschland’s interview with BioNTech’s CEO, and Moderna salaries revealed.

Amazon Customers can now purchase prescription medications through Amazon Pharmacy.

On Tuesday, Amazon launched Amazon Pharmacy, its long-awaited push into prescription drugs.

It sent healthcare stocks tumbling, including wholesalers, health plans, and pharmacies.

But two companies â€” GoodRx and AmerisourceBergen â€” were too caught up in the sell-off, Wall Street analysts said.



Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>



Little-known biotech firm BioNTech made headlines after the long-awaited phase three data for its vaccine with Pfizer arrived, indicating the first effective coronavirus shot.

BioNTech and Pfizer want to apply for emergency approval in the US this month.

Business Insider spoke to BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin about how the company approached vaccine development at speed without taking any shortcuts.



Read the full story from our Business Insider Deutschland colleagues here>>



Biotech firm Moderna announced a success in initial coronavirus vaccine trials Monday morning, with a reported effective rate of 94.5%. This follows Pfizer’s similar announcement from a week prior.

The firm currently has 163 job openings listed on LinkedIn. Using data from the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification, Business Insider analysed salary information for Moderna employees to provide a look at how the firm pays.

Most data we reviewed were for engineering and scientist positions, and spanned many different areas within the health and pharmaceuticals realm â€” bioinformatics, drug processing, DNA, and in vitro research were among the subject areas listed.

Pay ranged from around $US60,000 for research associates to $US250,000 for program directors.



Read the full story from Maddy Simpson here>>



– Lydia

