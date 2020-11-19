Pfizer's coronavirus shot is 95% effective

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Welcome to

Business Insider



s daily healthcare newsletter

, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

In an update Wednesday, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said their coronavirus vaccine was 95% effective at preventing COVID-19, after a larger analysis of 170 cases of the disease seen in the study.

Of those 170 cases, 162 occurred in participants who received placebo shots, not the experimental vaccine.


Read more about the updated results here.

Next up: Pfizer said it will be filing for emergency authorization “within days.”

Also today in healthcare news: Who stands to win and lose as Amazon beefs up its pharmacy business, two top experts told us what they think of the side effects of Moderna’s coronavirus shot, and Bill Gates says other vaccine frontrunners are likely going to be highly effective.

Amazon just put the entire healthcare industry on notice with its latest push into pharmacy. Here’s who stands to win and lose.


Read the full story from Blake Dodge, Megan Hernbroth, and Shelby Livingston here>>

Moderna coronavirus vaccine trial participantHans Pennink/APA volunteer gets an injection of a coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine can cause severe fatigue and aches and pains. Two top vaccine experts told us why they think you’ll still take it.


Read the full story from Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce here>>

Bill Gates talks vaccinesJeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images

Bill Gates says several more COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners will likely be highly effective, boosting worldwide access to a shot


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.