What you need to know about GoodRx's plans to go public

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

I'm Megan Hernbroth, the most recent addition to Business Insider's healthcare team where I'll be covering startups and venture capital.

Here’s what’s happening in healthcare: GoodRx is the latest healthcare startup that filed to go public, UnitedHealth Group’s $US600 million VC arm is making big bets on digital health startups, and we profiled the powerful people shaping Trump’s healthcare agenda.

GoodRxGoodRx CEOs Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek

Digital health startup GoodRx is going public, and we dug through the 185-page filing to find 6 crucial details about the company’s plans to provide affordable, direct-to-consumer care


CMC9165 143 (4)LetsGetCheckedPeter Foley, founder of Optum Ventures portfolio company LetsGetChecked.

The biggest US health insurer has a $US600 million VC arm that places bets on the future of healthcare. Here are Optum Ventures’ 12 biggest investments.

  • Optum Ventures is a $US600 million venture fund associated with UnitedHealth Group, the biggest health insurer in the US.
  • The fund launched in 2017 and has invested in 29 startups since its founding, with a focus on digital health, a spokesman confirmed to Business Insider.
  • The fund regularly reinvests in its portfolio companies, according to Pitchbook data, including at-home testing startup LetsGetChecked.
  • Here are the 12 biggest investments Optum Ventures has participated in over the last 3 years.


Trump coronavirus tulsa rallyLeah Millis/ReutersPresident Donald Trump points at the crowd as he enters his first re-election campaign rally at the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20, 2020.

POWER PLAYERS: Meet the most powerful people shaping Trump’s healthcare agenda


