The definitive real-estate-investing guide — How to pick 10-baggers — Avoiding crowded tech stocks

Sure, trading stocks can be fun. That’s been evidenced lately by the massive groundswell of market participation from Gen Z and millennials. But have you ever considered real-estate investing?
Most likely not – and it’s hard to blame you. The prospect of buying property, fixing it up, and unleashing it back into the market is not for the faint of heart. It involves a significant capital investment, lots of legwork, and a great deal of networking with potential buyers.
But for the daring faction of investors willing to assume these sorts of risks, the payoff can often be handsome. Business Insider has spent months familiarising itself with real-estate-investing success stories and the people behind them.
In the process, we’ve learned how these people got started, how they have refined their strategies, and what they’re doing to ensure continued success. Our research culminated in a definitive guide to getting into real-estate investing. Read the full post here.
A 4-part strategy from an investor specializing in stocks that reap 10-times returns
Paul Andreola, the founder and editor at SmallCap Discoveries, specialises in pinpointing tiny stocks that have huge upside potential. He lays out a checklist of four criteria inspired by William O’Neil’s book “How to Make Money in Stocks.”
How to dominate the bond market using 2 simple trades
Mohit Mittal runs three trading desks for PIMCO and is co-managing a growing portfolio of mutual funds. In June, Morningstar named him a Rising Talent in the industry, praising his attention to detail.
Among Mittal’s funds is the StocksPlus Long Duration Fund, which consistently beats 99% of peers. In an exclusive interview with Business Insider he explained what he’s doing with the fund’s stock, credit, and Treasury investments.
Protecting against a collapse in tech stocks
In Bank of America’s most recent Global Fund Manager Survey, 74% of respondents – the most in the survey’s history – said that being long on US tech stocks was the “most crowded trade.”
For protection against a collapse – or for those interested in betting against current market trends – Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett recommends three “best” contrarian trades.
Stock pick central
Seeking experts who are willing to name names? Look no further:
- BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 7 pharma stocks now as they race to develop COVID-19 treatments and vaccines
- UBS says buy these 18 diamond-in-the-rough stocks that will offer massive gains over multiple years, even as their underlying industries suffer
- Buy these 9 stocks poised to crush the market in any market environment as they spend heavily on innovation, BAML says
- Bank of America says buy these 14 stocks that are likely winners in the pandemic – and may benefit from the biggest trends that will define the future
Chart of the week
The Bank of America chart above shows that being long US tech stocks is the most crowded trade in the market right now – something that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. After all, for the majority of the past decade, tech titans have led gains in major indexes, aided by explosive profit growth and stellar future prospects.
But, as history as shown, the more crowded a trade gets, the sharper the eventual comeuppance can be. Bank of America realises the current situation puts US tech in a vulnerable spot, so they have suggested three hedges against an eventual decline.
Quote of the week
“If the economy is coming back faster – and there’s not going to be any inflation, and the Fed’s not going to raise rates, and we can have new high in GDP by the first quarter of next year – I can’t see the reason why the market wouldn’t be at an all-time high then.”
– Bill Miller, the founder of Miller Value Partners, whose record-setting fund trounced the market for 15 consecutive years
