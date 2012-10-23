America's Biggest Companies Reveal What's Really Going On In The Global Economy

Photo: MSNBC

Around a fifth of the S&P 500 have reported their third quarter earnings, which means analysts and investors alike are swamped under an avalanche of numbers. EPS have been pleasantly surprising thus far, with 70% of S&P 500 companies beating expectations.While these numbers can serve as measures of past results and indicators of future performance, they often fail to highlight underlying economic and market trends.



So we examined conference calls and independent research reports to bring you market insights for the rest of 2012 and 2013 that can’t be shown with just numbers.

The political landscape, concerns about a slowing Chinese economy, and the growth potential of emerging markets are just a few of the issues on executives’ minds.

