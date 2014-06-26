Business Insider Australia's Ben Collins Won The Text Journalism Prize At The 2014 Young Walkleys

Ben Collins

Business Insider Australia’s Ben Collins has won the text journalism prize in the 2014 Young Walkleys, Australia’s most coveted awards for up-and-coming journalists.

Collins was recognised for his work on three pieces:

The submission covered a wide range of topics, from mental health and crime, to the politics of last year’s federal election, to the place of refugees in the Australian community.

It’s a great – and richly deserved – achievement for Ben, who plans to travel to the Middle East this year to work as a freelance writer.

We’re also thrilled at the recognition for the Australian journalism at Business Insider. We launched last year as the first overseas edition of the New York-based site, which is now globally bigger than the Wall Street Journal. In May the site reached 1.2 million unique Australian browsers, making it the most-read business site in the country. Thanks for reading us!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.