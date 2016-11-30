Business Insider Australia is looking for an economics and finance reporter to join the team in Sydney

Spencer Platt – Getty Images



Business Insider Australia is seeking an economics and finance reporter to join the team in Sydney.

This is an exciting opportunity to make an impact at Business Insider, one of the most-read business titles both globally and in Australia, where it reaches more than a million people each month.*

We connect the digital generation with the news, ideas, technologies, and trends that are changing the world. Your role in driving, shaping, and developing the offering to our audience is unlimited. We’re collaborative and dynamic, with a high-performance culture built for the digital age.

Your articles will have global reach, appearing often on the US and Europe editions. You will be connecting the dots between financial market moves, economic data, and policy settings for Australia and the world.

Working under the supervision of the global markets and economics correspondent, the brief is to cover the domestic economics and markets news of the day in Australia including – but not limited to – key ABS data, currencies, commodities, bonds, and equities.

This is a mid-level role and would suit a journalist with a few years’ experience covering economics and / or finance. Alternatively it may suit someone with a background in economics or finance who is interested in a journalism career.

You should:

have a robust understanding of economics and markets fundamentals;

have a strong grasp of the key dynamics in the Australian economy;

be capable of generating original ideas;

write quickly, accurately and cleanly;

be comfortable with social media, and

understand how today’s smart professionals access information.

You will join our award-winning and growing team, working from the Sydney CBD office. Business Insider Australia is part of Allure Media, which publishes the Australian editions of global brands including Gizmodo and POPSUGAR.

To apply, send a CV (maximum two pages) with a cover letter (maximum 500 words) to jobs [at] businessinsider.com.au by December 15th. All correspondence will be in strict confidence. No recruiters.

*Nielsen Digital Ratings Monthly, October 2016.

