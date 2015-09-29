Business Insider Australia is looking for a tech journalist to join the team

The Martin Aircraft jetpack, the kind of thing you might review for BI.

Business Insider Australia is looking for a technology journalist to join the team in Sydney.

This is an exciting opportunity to make an impact at Business Insider, a rapidly-growing global business news brand with a reach of over 2 million monthly UBs in Australia.

Your articles will have global reach, appearing regularly on the US and UK editions.

The brief is to cover Australia’s technology industry, from startups to larger IT corporates and the major global consumer brands’ activity in Australia. You will connect the dots for Business Insider readers between the technology industry developments in Australia and the trends in innovation and disruption that are changing business and consumer behaviour around the world.

Business Insider’s tech coverage is not just about products: it’s about technology professionals, leaders, and investors, and everything they do. A basic understanding of major technology trends is essential, but candidates should be ready to cover technology culture and the personalities involved. Some reviewing of major products is also part of the role.

This is a mid-level role and would suit a journalist with a few years’ experience. A background in technology journalism is helpful but not required. An entrepreneurial attitude is essential, as is the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

You should:

be capable of generating original ideas daily;

write quickly and cleanly;

be able to break exclusives;

have strong digital publishing skills and be comfortable with social media, and

show awareness of how today’s smart professionals consume media.

You will join our award-winning team, working from our office in the Sydney CBD. Business Insider Australia is part of Allure Media, which publishes the Australian editions of global brands including Gizmodo and POPSUGAR. The package is competitive with opportunities for flexible working arrangements and opportunities to travel.

To apply, email jobs [at] businessinsider.com.au with a CV (maximum two pages) and a cover letter (maximum 500 words) by September 30th. All correspondence will be in strict confidence. You must have Australian working rights to apply. No calls or recruiters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.