Business Insider Australia is hiring a global markets reporter

Business Insider Australia is seeking a global economics and markets reporter to join the team in Sydney.

This is an exciting opportunity to make an impact at Business Insider, which is now the most-read business site in Australia with a monthly reach of over 1.6 million monthly UBs, and the most-read business title in the US, where it had 35 million visitors last month.

Your articles will have global reach, appearing regularly on the US and Europe editions. Liaising with markets editors at Business Insider offices in New York and London, you will be connecting the dots between economic data, policy settings and market movements for a global audience.

The brief is to cover the economic and markets news of the day in the Asian time zone, with coverage spanning Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore and anything else interesting on a given day.

This is a mid-level role and would suit a journalist with experience covering economics and / or finance. Alternatively it would suit someone with a background in economics or finance who is interested in a journalism career.

You should:

have a robust understanding of economics and markets fundamentals;

be familiar with the key Asian markets;

be capable of generating original ideas daily;

write quickly and cleanly;

be able to break exclusives

be comfortable with social media, and

understand how today’s smart professionals access information.

You will join our award-winning and growing team, working from the Sydney CBD office. Business Insider Australia is part of Allure Media, which publishes the Australian editions of global brands including Gizmodo and POPSUGAR. The package is competitive with opportunities for flexible working arrangements and opportunities to travel.

To apply, send a CV (maximum two pages) with a cover letter (maximum 500 words) to jobs [at] businessinsider.com.au by February 20th. All correspondence will be in strict confidence. No recruiters.

