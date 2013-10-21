Business Insider Australia Appoints Chris Pash Business Editor

Business Insider Australia is expanding its companies and markets coverage with the appointment of Chris Pash as Business Editor.

Pash is a well-known figure in the Australian journalism industry. He was a reporter, correspondent, and senior editor at Australian Associated Press and later worked as an executive for Dow Jones and Company. He was a member of the board of the Pacific Area Newspaper Publishers’ Association and in 2008 published a book, The Last Whale, about the final whaling expedition from Australia.

This year he helped established the Australian edition of fact-checking website Politifact ahead of the federal election campaign, working with former Sydney Morning Herald Editor-in-chief Peter Fray.

Pash’s appointment is a major investment for Business Insider Australia, which has been highly competitive in the business news category since launching in April.

He will spearhead our coverage of the Australian business landscape with daily news, analysis and commentary on the country’s prominent companies and executives. He starts today.

Pash said: “I love the mix of news, the fun and the underlying value of each piece of information, and the way Business Insider speaks to the Australian business community at eye level, direct and uncompromising.

“I’m looking forward to digging into the life of our commercial world and revealing all at Business Insider.”

Australia was the first international edition of Business Insider, the New York-based website founded by former Wall St analyst Henry Blodget. The title has since launched in India and there are plans for three more international editions.

Chris is on Twitter at @TheLastWhale.

