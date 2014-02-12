Business Insider Reader, Tell Us More About YOU

You may have heard recently that Business Insider is now bigger than the Wall Street Journal.

As we continue to grow, we’d like to do our best to make sure that you, the reader, continue to enjoy your experience on Business Insider. The first step is learning more about you and how you use the site so we can make your time here even better.

Are you reading Business Insider on your smartphone or tablet? Do you consider yourself a go-to person for advice and information? Where do you share and post articles you find interesting?

Click here to take the survey. All we need is five minutes of your time.

Thanks in advance for your candid answers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.