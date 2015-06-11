Business Insider is hiring an associate video producer

Business Insider Video is hiring an associate producer who is a master of After Effects and can create beautiful videos. We are looking for someone who can come up with concepts for visualising complex ideas in a compelling way. This producer should be able to put together simpler animations on tight deadlines as well.

Mastery of After Effects and Premiere among other programs in the Adobe Suite is a must. The producer will work closely with the fast expanding video team to produce stories with a wide, general audience reach.

The ideal candidate has a passion for science, tech, and digital video. Having a deep knowledge of HTML, CMS (i.e., WordPress), and social media is also a plus. Here’s a look at BI Video’s growing tech catalogue:

Scientists have discovered that we’re going to the bathroom the wrong way

Why Floyd Mayweather is impossible to beat

Animated map of what Earth would look like if all the ice melted

Apply here with your resume and cover letter describing what excites you about the tech space and videos. In the cover letter please also include a link to your reel and videos you’ve worked on.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.

