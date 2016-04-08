Business Insider's Android app upgraded with search

The Business Insider mobile team has been listening to your feedback and we are excited to announce that the latest version of the Business Insider Android app includes search functionality, the feature most requested by users.

You can find the search icon on the top right corner of the screen in the app. The new feature allows you to find the latest stories easily and quickly by entering your search terms. Search returns results from the Business Insider web site.

The search functionality is available to Android devices with Android Ice Cream Sandwich OS (4.0 and higher).

If you are a regular user of the app, you may have also noticed that our most recent versions of the app are more stable. The mobile team has worked hard to reduce the crashes in the app by 50%. Our average crash rate is now approximately a quarter of the average for other Android apps. We will continue to focus on enhancing stability as we further develop the app.

We hope you enjoy the new search functionality, and stay tuned for more exciting updates!

<< Download the Android app >>

If you are an iOS user, you can also check out Search in the Business Insider iOS app:

<< Download the iOS app >>

