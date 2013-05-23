Business Insider Ad Specs

Standard Banners:
Notes:
- Max Animation: 30 sec or 3 Loops
- Logo may only be static image
Rich Media:
Notes:
- Animation Length- 15 Sec
- Max Panels- 4
- Video Length- 30 Sec
- Video Frame Rates- 24 fps
- Audio- All audio must be user initiated on click. Default is mute.
- Controls Required- Play, Pause, Mute/Unmute, and Volume.
- Hot spots cannot exceed 1/4 the size of the ad
- Welcome ads must be delivered with a logo for creation of companion banner.
Other Requirements:
- Ads unit must be clearly distinguishable for website content. This means the ad uit must have a clearly defined boarder.
- Flash Banner clickTAG Information: Your Flash banner creative should have a button covering the entire area of the banner that uses the getURL action along with the ‘clickTAG’ variable and “_blank” as the target window parameter. Here is what the code for the button should look like: on (release) { if (clickTAG.substr(0,5) == “http:”) { getURL(clickTAG, “_blank”); } } “clickTAG” is case-sensitive. Make sure you reference it just as it appears above. You must use “_blank” as a paramenter for get.URL. Files with “_top”, “_parent”, or “_self” will not be accepted. Must be coded in W-Mode, transparent, or opaque Creative cannot contain any frame anchors.
- “clickTAG” is case-sensitive. Make sure you reference it just as it appears above.
- You must use “_blank” as a paramenter for get.URL. Files with “_top”, “_parent”, or “_self” will not be accepted.
- Must be coded in W-Mode, transparent, or opaque
- Creative cannot contain any frame anchors.
High Impact Takeover:
Notes:
- Skin can be delivered already built or in raw form. If raw assets are sent, they must be sent as editable layered .PSD’s. Layers must not be locked.
- There should be no white space in the centre of the skin.
High Impact Takeover Example 1
High Impact Takeover Example 2
High Impact Takeover Example 3
Dedicated Emails & Newsletters:
Notes:
- LEAD TIME IS 2 WEEKS
- Images for both Dedicated emails and newsletters may only be in .jpg, .gif, or .png format
- 3rd party impression trackers are not accepted
- 3rd party ad tags are not accepted
- Click URL may be a 3rd party click tracker
- Editorial reserves the right to make changes
Sponsored Post:
Notes:
- LEAD TIME IS 2 WEEKS
- Static images only
- 3rd party impression trackers are not accepted
- 3rd party ad tags are not accepted
- Click URL may be a 3rd party click tracker
- Editorial reserves the right to make changes
Video:
Notes:
- :15 and :30 videos are accepted
- Business Insider is VAST compliant
Additional Creative Guidelines:
- Business Insider only accepts MRC certified 3rd party ad tags
- Business Insider does not allow advertising for adult content, tobacco products, or gambling
- Ads may not contain adware/spyware, active X, entrance or exit pops, or viruses
- Ads may not include vulgarity, hate dismemberment, sexually explicit content, or illegal behaviours and activities
- Ads may not have messaging that is designed to mislead users into going to a site that is unrelated to the content of the ad
- Ads may not resemble system dialogue boxes or error messages
- Ads may not have strobing animation
- All ads must be set to open in a new browser window
- Business Insider reserves the right to reject or discontinue advertising for a product or service, for any reason
- Business Insider reserves the right to make changes or exceptions to the guidelines at any time
Business Insider is a member of the IAB and adheres to IAB standard and guidelines
For more information, please email [email protected]
