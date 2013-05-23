Business Insider Ad Specs

Standard Banners:

Notes:

  • Max Animation: 30 sec or 3 Loops
  • Logo may only be static image

300×250 & 728×90 Example

300×600 Example

88×31 Example 1

88×31 Example 2


Rich Media:

Notes:

  • Animation Length- 15 Sec
  • Max Panels- 4
  • Video Length- 30 Sec
  • Video Frame Rates- 24 fps
  • Audio- All audio must be user initiated on click. Default is mute.
  • Controls Required- Play, Pause, Mute/Unmute, and Volume.
  • Hot spots cannot exceed 1/4 the size of the ad
  • Welcome ads must be delivered with a logo for creation of companion banner.

Other Requirements:

  • Ads unit must be clearly distinguishable for website content. This means the ad uit must have a clearly defined boarder.
  • Flash Banner clickTAG Information: Your Flash banner creative should have a button covering the entire area of the banner that uses the getURL action along with the ‘clickTAG’ variable and “_blank” as the target window parameter. Here is what the code for the button should look like: on (release) { if (clickTAG.substr(0,5) == “http:”) {    getURL(clickTAG, “_blank”);  } } “clickTAG” is case-sensitive. Make sure you reference it just as it appears above. You must use “_blank” as a paramenter for get.URL. Files with “_top”, “_parent”, or “_self” will not be accepted. Must be coded in W-Mode, transparent, or opaque Creative cannot contain any frame anchors.
  • “clickTAG” is case-sensitive. Make sure you reference it just as it appears above.
  • You must use “_blank” as a paramenter for get.URL. Files with “_top”, “_parent”, or “_self” will not be accepted.
  • Must be coded in W-Mode, transparent, or opaque
  • Creative cannot contain any frame anchors.


Billboard Example

Portrait Example

Pushdown Example

In-Banner Video Example

Expandable Example

Welcome Ad Example


High Impact Takeover:

Notes:

  • Skin can be delivered already built or in raw form. If raw assets are sent, they must be sent as editable layered .PSD’s. Layers must not be locked.
  • There should be no white space in the centre of the skin.


High Impact Takeover Example 1

High Impact Takeover Example 2

High Impact Takeover Example 3


Dedicated Emails & Newsletters:

 

Notes:

  • LEAD TIME IS 2 WEEKS
  • Images for both Dedicated emails and newsletters may only be in .jpg, .gif, or .png format
  • 3rd party impression trackers are not accepted
  • 3rd party ad tags are not accepted
  • Click URL may be a 3rd party click tracker
  • Editorial reserves the right to make changes

Dedicated Email Example

Newsletter Example

Sponsored Post:

Notes:

  • LEAD TIME IS 2 WEEKS
  • Static images only
  • 3rd party impression trackers are not accepted
  • 3rd party ad tags are not accepted
  • Click URL may be a 3rd party click tracker
  • Editorial reserves the right to make changes

Sponsored Post Example

Sponsored Video Example

Video:

Notes:

  • :15 and :30 videos are accepted
  • Business Insider is VAST compliant

Video Example

Additional Creative Guidelines:

  • Business Insider only accepts MRC certified 3rd party ad tags
  • Business Insider does not allow advertising for adult content, tobacco products, or gambling
  • Ads may not contain adware/spyware, active X, entrance or exit pops, or viruses
  • Ads may not include vulgarity, hate dismemberment, sexually explicit content, or illegal behaviours and activities
  • Ads may not have messaging that is designed to mislead users into going to a site that is unrelated to the content of the ad
  • Ads may not resemble system dialogue boxes or error messages
  • Ads may not have strobing animation
  • All ads must be set to open in a new browser window
  • Business Insider reserves the right to reject or discontinue advertising for a product or service, for any reason
  • Business Insider reserves the right to make changes or exceptions to the guidelines at any time

Business Insider is a member of the IAB and adheres to IAB standard and guidelines

For more information, please email [email protected]

IAB Rich Media Creative Compliance Seal

   

IAB Universal Ad Package Compliance Seal

 

IAB Digital Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) Compliance Seal

