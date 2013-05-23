Business Insider Ad Specs

Standard Banners:



Max Animation: 30 sec or 3 Loops

Logo may only be static image

Rich Media:

Notes:

Animation Length- 15 Sec

Max Panels- 4

Video Length- 30 Sec

Video Frame Rates- 24 fps

Audio- All audio must be user initiated on click. Default is mute.

Controls Required- Play, Pause, Mute/Unmute, and Volume.

Hot spots cannot exceed 1/4 the size of the ad

Welcome ads must be delivered with a logo for creation of companion banner.

Other Requirements:

Ads unit must be clearly distinguishable for website content. This means the ad uit must have a clearly defined boarder.

Flash Banner clickTAG Information: Your Flash banner creative should have a button covering the entire area of the banner that uses the getURL action along with the ‘clickTAG’ variable and “_blank” as the target window parameter. Here is what the code for the button should look like: on (release) { if (clickTAG.substr(0,5) == “http:”) { getURL(clickTAG, “_blank”); } } “clickTAG” is case-sensitive. Make sure you reference it just as it appears above. You must use “_blank” as a paramenter for get.URL. Files with “_top”, “_parent”, or “_self” will not be accepted. Must be coded in W-Mode, transparent, or opaque Creative cannot contain any frame anchors.

“clickTAG” is case-sensitive. Make sure you reference it just as it appears above.

You must use “_blank” as a paramenter for get.URL. Files with “_top”, “_parent”, or “_self” will not be accepted.

Must be coded in W-Mode, transparent, or opaque

Creative cannot contain any frame anchors.



High Impact Takeover:

Notes:

Skin can be delivered already built or in raw form. If raw assets are sent, they must be sent as editable layered .PSD’s. Layers must not be locked.

There should be no white space in the centre of the skin.



Dedicated Emails & Newsletters:

Notes:

LEAD TIME IS 2 WEEKS

Images for both Dedicated emails and newsletters may only be in .jpg, .gif, or .png format

3rd party impression trackers are not accepted

3rd party ad tags are not accepted

Click URL may be a 3rd party click tracker

Editorial reserves the right to make changes

Sponsored Post:

Notes:

LEAD TIME IS 2 WEEKS

Static images only

3rd party impression trackers are not accepted

3rd party ad tags are not accepted

Click URL may be a 3rd party click tracker

Editorial reserves the right to make changes

Video:

Notes:

:15 and :30 videos are accepted

Business Insider is VAST compliant

Additional Creative Guidelines:

Business Insider only accepts MRC certified 3rd party ad tags

Business Insider does not allow advertising for adult content, tobacco products, or gambling

Ads may not contain adware/spyware, active X, entrance or exit pops, or viruses

Ads may not include vulgarity, hate dismemberment, sexually explicit content, or illegal behaviours and activities

Ads may not have messaging that is designed to mislead users into going to a site that is unrelated to the content of the ad

Ads may not resemble system dialogue boxes or error messages

Ads may not have strobing animation

All ads must be set to open in a new browser window

Business Insider reserves the right to reject or discontinue advertising for a product or service, for any reason

Business Insider reserves the right to make changes or exceptions to the guidelines at any time

Business Insider is a member of the IAB and adheres to IAB standard and guidelines

For more information, please email [email protected]

