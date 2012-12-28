Business Insider Is Hiring An Account Executive For Our Paid Research Service

Photo: Business Insider

Business Insider is looking for an entrepreneurial Account Executive who is ready and eager to join our growing Business Insider Intelligence team. The key responsibility of this sales position is to drive revenue growth through corporate subscriptions. As BI Intelligence’s first dedicated Account Executive, you will have a rare opportunity to help shape the future of the entire business unit.What is BI Intelligence?



BI Intelligence is a new subscription research service from Business Insider that provides in-depth insight, data, and analysis of the mobile industry. We publish notes and in-depth reports about the business of the mobile industry as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data that helps subscribers stay on top of the key trends in the mobile ecosystem. Check it out here.

Responsibilities include:

Meeting targets for corporate subscription sales for BI Intelligence

Prospecting to identify new business opportunities in order to build a substantial pipeline that will result in the achievement of assigned revenue goals

Delivering sales presentations

Upselling existing members on corporate subscriptions

Building and maintaining customer relationships with key decision makers and influencers to obtain new sales, maximise product/services satisfaction and ensure proper post-sales support is provided

Assisting in the development of overall direction of pricing and sales strategies

The ideal candidate should:



Have a background or interest in sales, membership recruitment, or fundraising

Be passionate about the technology, media, and premium content spaces

Feel comfortable in a fast-paced startup environment

Be excited about selling original opportunities to both Fortune 500 companies and startups alike

Have an undergraduate degree

Be proficient in Microsoft Office suite

Possess excellent communication skills

This opening is immediate and is based out of our New York City office. To apply, please email a resume and short cover letter to Josh Luger ([email protected]). Thanks in advance.

