40 Under 40: People To Watch In 2015

Courtesy of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes’ company, Theranos, is revolutionizing the standard blood test.

Age, as they say, ain’t nothing but a number, and that’s especially true when it comes to how much a person can achieve at a young age.

We found the most inspiring innovators, entrepreneurs, and activists under the age of 40 around the world. These people disrupt industries — spanning finance, tech, sports, entertainment, media, science, food, and retail — with their revolutionary new companies, products, and ideas.

In 2015, this incredible group of individuals will be worth watching.

