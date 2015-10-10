These are the 65 hottest startups in New York City

Alfred founders Marcela Sapone and Jessica Beck

Cofounder and CEO, Alfred

Marcela Sapone and Jessica Beck met at Harvard Business School, fresh out of stints in the finance world. To keep their lives in order and their apartments clean, they had hired someone from Craigslist to buy their groceries and do their laundry. The woman they hired, Jenny, came to their apartments to take care of errands that would otherwise pile up. This was the earliest iteration of what would become their company, Alfred.

Today, Alfred is a startup that hires employees -- Alfred Client Managers, or just 'Alfreds' -- to run weekly errands: things like buying your groceries, sorting your mail, dropping off packages, and taking care of your laundry for you. You pay $US99 a month for the service, plus the cost of things like your groceries.

In May, Alfred raised a $US10.5 million Series A round of funding from New Enterprise Associates,Spark Capital, CrunchFund, and Sherpa Capital. In total, Alfred has raised $US12.5 million since it was founded in 2013.