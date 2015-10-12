SILICON ALLEY'S BILLION-DOLLAR CLUB: Meet the most valuable startups in New York City

There’s no shortage of innovative and impressive startups in New York’s Silicon Alley.
But only a handful of those companies have billion-dollar valuations.
Pulled from our recently published Silicon Alley 100 list, these are the most valuable startups in New York City.
All the companies on this list are private tech companies based in New York City that have raised venture-capital funding. Our list is not inclusive of every billion-dollar New York City startup; we’ve only included those from our SA 100 list. We ranked their value based on available information from the Wall Street Journal’s billion-dollar club listing.
CEO, Vox Media
Valuation: $US1 billion
Vox, the media company that owns The Verge, Curbed, SB Nation, Vox.com, and Eater, added another site to its arsenal in June: 18-month-old Re/code, a tech-news publication founded by Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in 2014, which is predicted to bring in $US12 million this year, Business Insider reported at the time of the acquisition.
In addition to purchasing Re/code, Vox received a $US200 million investment from NBCUniversal in August. The investment is reportedly part of a push by NBC to connect with Millennial audiences, Re/code reported at the time, but it's a good sign for Vox any way you slice it. With this investment, Vox is now worth $US1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Cofounder and CEO (O'Kelley), President (Rubenstein), CFO and COO (Hsu) AppNexus
Valuation: $US1.2 billion
AppNexus, a cloud-based software company, is one of the biggest tech startups in New York City, following the $US62.7 million round of series E funding it raised in April. WPP, the world's largest advertising holding group, also invested $US25 million in the ad tech company last October. Following the investment, WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell noted that the stake in AppNexus gives rival companies, such as Publicis Groupe and Omnicom, 'nowhere to go' -- a positive sign for AppNexus' viability. AppNexus also works with other major holding companies aside from WPP.
Founder and CEO, Sprinklr
Valuation: $US1.2 billion
Earlier this year, Sprinklr, a social-media management firm that competes with companies like Hootsuite, joined the ranks of elite private tech companies worth over $US1 billion. Sprinklr can thank a round of funding to the tune of $US46 million from investors including Intel Capital, Battery Ventures, and Iconiq Capital, for its new honour. In August, the startup also acquired TBG Digital, one of Facebook's big ad-buying clients.
Cofounders and co-CEOs, Warby Parker
Valuation: $US1.2 billion
Warby Parker has done a lot in five years. Since its founding in 2010, the eyeglass retailer has raised $US115.5 million in venture-capital funding (most recently taking in $US100 million in a round of funding led by T. Rowe Price in April), opened 16 storefronts in nine cities and become a 'unicorn' with a valuation of $US1.2 billion. The startup also operates on a platform of social good, mirroring every pair of glasses purchased with a pair donated to someone in need.
The brand plans to continue expanding their brick-and-mortar operations, and has also considered developing technology that will let them issue prescriptions in-house.
Cofounders, FanDuel
Valuation: $US1.3 billion
Fantasy-sports website FanDuel had a huge year; the startup raised a massive $US275 million series E round in July from investors like KKR, Comcast Ventures, Google Capital, NBC Sports Ventures, and Time Warner Investments. The new funding valued Fanduel at $US1.3 billion and pushing it into a growing group of startups with $US1 billion valuations known colloquially as the 'unicorn club.'
FanDuel, which competes with DraftKings, made its first two acquisitions this summer too. In July, Fanduel acquired Scottish app-development company Kotika, and in August it acquired sports-analytics platform numberFire.
FanDuel is for busy or casual fans. It lets users participate in one-day leagues, as opposed to having to commit to season-long leagues. The company says it pays out over $US10 million in cash payouts weekly.
Cofounder and CEO, BuzzFeed
Valuation: $US1.5 billion
Silly quizzes and cat GIFs might come to mind when someone mentions BuzzFeed, but the news site is worth serious cash. It raised $US200 million from NBCUniversal earlier this year, pushing its valuation to a high $US1.5 billion. It's no surprise considering how quickly the site has grown: It tripled its revenue from 2012 to 2013, and continues to invest more and more into serious editorial content.
The media startup dived deep into video this year and generated over 1.9 billion views in July alone and received $US3.5 million from a publisher presumed to be Google/YouTube for original videos.
Cofounder and CTO (Horowitz), president and CEO (Ittycheria), CFO (Gordon), MongoDB
Valuation: $US1.6 billion
In July, database startup MongoDB hired Michael Gordon as its new CFO -- a man who is well known in the New York tech world for his work on many IPOs, mergers, and acquisitions while at Merrill Lynch. Gordon's joining MongoDB could hint at a possible IPO for the company, which has been a $US1 billion 'unicorn' company since 2013.
MongoDB has raised more than $US311 million in eight rounds of funding, according to Crunchbase, the latest of which was an $US80 million series G round in January. Tens of thousands of companies use MongoDB to build high-performance systems, including more than a third of companies in the Fortune 100.
Cofounder and CEO (Massoumi), cofounder (Ganju), cofounder and president (Kharraz), ZocDoc
Valuation: $US1.8 billion
After raising $US130 million in funding at a $US1.8 billion valuation, online medical appointment-booking service ZocDoc is now the third most valuable tech startup in New York City.
The unicorn company, which employs more than 600 people between its New York, Arizona, and India offices, is eight years old and has changed the landscape for booking appointments, and evaluating your experiences, with doctors in your area.
Cofounders, Blue Apron
Valuation: $US2 billion
Blue Apron, a company that makes cooking easy by delivering perfectly proportioned ingredients and recipes straight to your door, isn't just a godsend for lazy cooks -- it's also worth $US2 billion. Following a series D round of funding to the tune of $US135 million in June, the startup announced its $US2 billion valuation, making it one of tech's growing number of unicorns: privately held companies with valuations of $US1 billion or more.
Though it's only been around since 2012, Blue Apron is already selling more than 3 million meals each month, CEO Matt Salzberg told Business Insider earlier this year. The startup has more than tripled in size since January, and reports hundreds of thousands of customers. Blue Apron's potential is vast: The service appeals to millennials who want to expand their repertoire in the kitchen as much as busy mums straining for creativity and simplicity in their weeknight meals.
Cofounder and CEO (Neumann), cofounder and CCO (McKelvey), WeWork
Valuation: $US10 billion
After raising $US433.9 million in a round of series E funding in August, WeWork's valuation jumped to a huge $US10 billion. The startup's previous round of series D funding in December 2014 valued it at $US5 billion, still making it one of the most value private tech companies in the world at the time. Founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey, WeWork leases office and coworking spaces to startups, providing flexible contracts and plenty of amenities. The company also recently announced plans to foray into 'co-living' apartments as well.
