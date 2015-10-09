SILICON ALLEY 100: Meet the most inspiring and influential people in New York tech right now

New York tech moves as fast as the city, with new rounds of fundraising, acquisitions, and startups forming daily, so we culled through the NYC tech and startup scene — aka “Silicon Alley” — to bring you the Silicon Alley 100, our annual list of the people who matter most.

We looked at who’s done cool, inspiring, and amazing things in the past year, including companies that have been acquired or gone public, promising new startups, top VCs, and anything shaking up the industry. We ranked our list based on who has done the coolest stuff this year. Getting acquired or going public — that’s cool. Founding a neat startup or building impressive hardware is cool too.

Investors are cool, sure, but the inventors, innovators, and lead executives building the next big things are the people who should be celebrated. Our ranking prioritises entrepreneurs over investors, simply because it’s a lot harder to start a company than to fund one.

Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments — we love telling stories about amazing people. Now scroll down to see the 100!

