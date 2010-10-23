Is Business In The Stars For You? Check Out Your November Business Horoscope

As our monthly horoscope column reports, Scorpios should expect a surge in creativity — and anxiety, too.
But how about for the rest of you?
Lauren Bans writes monthly business horoscopes for Inc.com. The article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.
For the first time in two years, Mars is visiting Scorpio's domain, bringing with it an influx of creativity. You may feel like you're right on the verge of a huge business breakthrough, and chances are it's true.
There's only one thing that can stand in your way: anxiety. Take a deep breath and let go of your irrational thoughts. Of course, we know it's easier said than done. Here's some reading to help you relax.
It's already hard enough keeping a business powered up through the holiday season when everyone wants time off, but this month poor Sagittarians might face more staffing problems than usual thanks to Venus in retrograde.
You may be forced to make a few concessions because of your limited resources this month and next, but don't become a grinch -- staffing should be easy again come the new year.
There are opportunities to be had this month, Capricorn! The new moon pulls in several new tides during the first week of November and it's up to you to decide whether to ride them to different ventures or stay put.
If you're happy where you are, then drop your anchor. If not, here's your chance for change. There might even be a successful spinoff hiding in plain sight.
November couldn't be better for those born under the sign of Aquarius. Rarely does the universe align to provide such clear boons to any of the star signs, but Venus is orbiting Mars, meaning the buzz about you and your company will be deafening.
Your reputation will proceed you and doors that have previously been locked to you will easily open.
Pisces' 8th house of finance is under the spotlight of the new moon, making it so you, Pisces, in the immortal words of Flo Rida, have your mind on your money, and money on your mind. Don't like what's revealed?
Maybe it's time to think about a new line of revenue. This should come in handy: Hatching New Revenue Streams.
Aries are fierce independents in life and business. (They're Rams, after all.) But this month a rare opportunity for a joint venture comes when the moon alights Aries' seventh house of partnership.
You may feel uncharacteristically collaborative and more open to forming an official business alliance. Take a peek at our guide to strategic alliances.
Venus is in retrograde the first two weeks of the month making Bulls less clearheaded than usual, meaning it's not an ideal time to sign business deals.
The money you're looking to earn from any ventures may turn out to be much less than expected, so wait until the end of the month when you'll be able to see offers for what they are.
Geminis will have a far more productive month than last month, save for the third week of November when arguing planets will bring an unexpected work conflict that will require a quick solution.
Whether an investor pulls out unexpectedly or a large shipment fails to arrive on time, keep your cool. By the end of the week, things will be running smoothly again.
This month is all about connection for Cancers. The stars are aligned to favour collaborative efforts and collective intelligence. We know you're the boss, but how about taking a day to collect employee feedback?
Your employees will feel more engaged, and you'll benefit from their learned wisdom. Read our tips on the best ways to gather workplace feedback.
The new moon, the sun, and Saturn all are mingling together this month in Leo's house of projects. The combination suggests good fortune and high profits for any major endeavours your company is undertaking.
It could take some time to see the benefits of all your hard work -- anywhere from six months to a year -- but it will ultimately be successful.
Virgos tend to be meticulous record keepers. You usually have no trouble keeping a watchful eye over cash flow and expenditures, but this month Virgo entrepreneurs are going to be pulled in so many directions, you might need help.
Take a look at our tips for finding a good accountant, and you'll be freed up to concentrate on more important things, like that new product launch.
Study up, Libra. The planets are positioned to shine on your house of learning, meaning it's the ideal time to enhance your entrepreneurial wisdom.
What you learn now will stick with you and play an important role in your business. Maybe a new business mentor will have the wisdom you need?
