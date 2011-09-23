How Women Should Dress For Business, According To Fashion Designer Norma Kamali

Fashion designer Norma Kamali has dressed everyone from A-list celebrities to everyday women through a collaboration with Wal-Mart.



We asked her to provide some fashion tips for women dressing for a business environment. Here’s her take on accessories, cleavage, and more.

Produced By Robert Libetti & Kamelia Angelova



