How Women Should Dress For Business, According To Fashion Designer Norma Kamali

Fashion designer Norma Kamali has dressed everyone from A-list celebrities to everyday women through a collaboration with Wal-Mart.
We asked her to provide some fashion tips for women dressing for a business environment. Here’s her take on accessories, cleavage, and more.
Produced By Robert Libetti & Kamelia Angelova
