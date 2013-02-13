The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue: A $1 Billion Empire

Alana Blanchard is a featured athlete in the 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Photo: Sports Illustrated screenshot

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue hit newstands today.Blonde bombshell Kate Upton graces the cover for the second year in a row, which should excite tons of readers who giddily await the glossy’s once-a-year release featuring page after page of barely-dressed models on beaches.



But for Time Inc., the publication’s parent company, the Swimsuit Issue means something more: a billion-dollar business that’s bigger than the sports magazine that spawned it.

Since becoming a stand-alone issue in 1997, the magazine has become “one of Time Inc.’s biggest revenue drivers over the years, bringing in more than $1 billion,” according to Forbes.

Here’s how the magazine became its own industry:

The first Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition debuted on Jan. 20, 1964, as a five-page supplement. It was designed by then-editor, Andre Laguerre to increase readership during the winter lull between popular sports seasons. The premier cover featured Babette March in a white two-piece.

Fashion reporter Jule Campbell was chosen as SI’s first swimsuit editor. During her 31-year reign from 1965 to 1996, Campbell transformed the publication from a provocative glossy featuring a few bikini-clad women into a commercial behemoth.

In 1997, SI’s swimsuit edition received special-issue status. It has since become the single best-selling issue in Time Inc.’s magazine franchise.

In 2005, the swimsuit issue brought in an estimated $35 million in ad sales; Today It generates 7 per cent of Sports Illustrated’s annual revenue, SI editor Terry McDonnell told USA Today.

The swimsuit issue isn’t just a boon to advertisers — bikini and jewelry designers whose items are featured in the special issue also experience a major boost in sales.

Regular Sports Illustrated has more than 3 million subscribers and is read by about 23 million people a week.

The swimsuit issue traditionally sells more than 1 million copies on newstands (about 10 to 15 times as much as regular SI). Last year, consumers forked over $6.99 to get their hands on the popular glossy.

In 1983, SI rolled out its first swimsuit calendar. This was followed by a television documentary of Sports Illustrated’s 25th Anniversary Swimsuit Issue. Over the next two decades, a compilation of videos, TV specials, trading cards, cell phone screen savers, and other secondary products have contributed to an additional $10 million in revenue, according to CNN Money.

The 1989 Swimsuit Edition, which celebrated the publication’s 25th Anniversary and featured Kathy Ireland, is the best-selling issue of all time.

In 2011, Sports Illustrated and Sony released a half-hour “Swimsuit in 3-D” video, exclusively for PlayStation 3 owners available through the PlayStation store.

In February 2011, Sport Illustrated also began selling its first ever digital subscriptions, available on Google Android, which launched in tandem with the paper magazine.

For the first time last year, the Swimsuit Issue was offered on four digital platforms, including a tablet edition and iPhone app with 360-views of bodypainted athletes. The magazine’s release was also accompanied by a two-day music festival in Las Vegas, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beauties & Beats, showcasing emerging indie bands that are featured in the 2012 Swimsuit Issue.

