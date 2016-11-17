A guide to business etiquette in 14 countries around the world

Do you bow in China? Do you maintain eye contact in Brazil? What hand do you use to pass out business cards in India?

With every country comes a different culture, different history, different lifestyle and, therefore, a different way of conducting business.

In today’s global business environment, it is imperative to know how to network appropriately with people of all backgrounds. Fortunately, foreign exchange brokers ForexTime have put together a handy infographic to stop you looking ignorant, which could be the difference between a successful meeting and failure.

The company gathered information from business translation specialists and Forbes magazine to create their etiquette guide on how to greet people, what to call them, business cards, communication style and agendas.

From the double-handed Japanese business card exchange to the Russian stare, this is how business etiquette is conducted around the world.

NOW WATCH: This is exactly what a hiring manager scans for when reviewing résumés



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.