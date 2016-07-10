Business dinner etiquette rules you should know in 13 different countries

Business dinners are a universal practice. But the rules on etiquette vary from country to country.

Marcus Clarke, a business development executive at UK hotel company Principal Hayley, says being unaware of differences in cultures and traditions “can easily lead to simple misunderstandings that diminish business relationships and negatively impact business outcomes.”

So, to avoid offending your dinner host or guests when travelling abroad for work, you’ll want to familiarise yourself with the local customs, he says.

To help, Principal Hayley put together the following infographic which highlights some of the major differences in business dinner etiquette in 13 different countries:

NOW WATCH: 9 phrases on your résumé that make hiring managers cringe



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.