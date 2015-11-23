Business dining etiquette rules every professional should know

Barbara Pachter provides advice on how to properly act in business and social settings in The Essentials of Business Etiquette: How to Greet, Eat, and Tweet Your Way to Success. After going through the book and speaking with Pachter to compile the 21 business-etiquette rules every professional should know, we now break out how to act where some of the most important business is held, the dinner table.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Original reporting by Jacquelyn Smith.

