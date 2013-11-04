Business Insider Is Hiring A Business Development Intern

We have an excellent paid opportunity for the right candidate to work in the business development department of Business Insider. This person will work on Business Insider’s content partnerships, email products, subscription products, analytics, and more to keep the audience and revenue growing at a lightning-quick pace. This is not a “make coffee and copies” kind of internship.

Candidates should be extremely organised and detail-oriented. Excellent written and verbal communication skills are a must. Excel mastery is critical. A penchant for numbers is required and light HTML skills a plus. The position is full-time so current students are not eligible (check back with us in the spring for summer opportunities).

You’ll love it here if you are a person who thrives in a startup environment, is self-driven, a quick-learner, and plays well with others. The position is located in our offices in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, aka Silicon Alley.

Please contact [email protected] to apply. Thanks in advance.

